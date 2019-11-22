Valparaiso — It only took seconds for Valparaiso fans to flood Viking field in the aftermath of Valpo’s 10-7 semistate win over Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger. Anticipation hit its fever pitch when the Vikings took victory formation and senior quarterback CJ Opperman fell to a knee to wind out the clock.
A mess of players, fellow students, family members and friends formed a celebratory mass while the semistate trophy got passed around. This was a celebration.
This was redemption.
Valparaiso (13-0) will play for the Class 5A State Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium next weekend against New Palestine (13-0) one year after losing in semistate to Carmel 14-10 on the same field. It’ll be the Vikings’ first trip to play for a title since 2001.
“To lose a heartbreaker last year on this field, that was our motivation all week,” Valparaiso head coach Bill Marshall said. “To go ahead and win one on our home field makes it that much more important and sweet because of the stands and the community around us.”
Senior offensive lineman Ben Scott said he couldn’t believe how many nightmares he had about last year’s loss. Marshall and his players kept the feeling at the forefront of their minds and used it as fuel.
It paid off.
“Marshall called this our revenge game,” junior running back Tommy Burbee said. “This was our revenge game to get back to state.”
Valparaiso controlled possession and momentum throughout the first half to the tune of a 32-20 offensive play advantage. The Vikings set the tone in their opening drive that went 73 yards over 13 plays while taking up six minutes and 30 seconds of game clock.
Junior kicker Liam Shepherd added a 36-yard field goal with 4:50 left in the second quarter to give Valparaiso a 10-0 advantage it took into halftime. The Viking defense allowed Bishop Dwenger just 59 yards and four first downs during the opening 24 minutes.
“The game turned our way from there,” Shepherd said. “You could feel the energy.”
But Bishop Dwenger didn’t go away. From that score on, the Saints kept Valparaiso’s offense off the board while getting into rhythm themselves.
Bishop Dwenger finally broke through with 8:53 left in the fourth quarter when junior quarterback Brenden Lytle escaped pressure and found senior wideout Patrick Finley for an 83-yard touchdown through the air to pull within three points.
The Saints got the ball back at their own 5-yard line with 6:37 left and a chance to tie or take the lead but the Vikings defense held strong after giving up 30 yards and forcing a turnover on downs. With possession regained, Valparaiso was able to string together enough plays to run out the clock.
“Our defense prevailed,” Marshall said. “Not enough can be said about them.”
Valparaiso outgained Bishop Dwenger 227-187 in total yardage on the night with 194 of those Viking yards coming on the ground. Burbee accounted for 111 of those yards on 25 touches.
“In the locker room we all knew if we could pound it down their throat and stop them on defense continuously that they wouldn’t be able to get momentum,” Burbee said. “We did that.”