The Valparaiso High School unified track and field team won a state title in its first-ever finals appearance earlier this year, and the Vikings are already preparing for more activities.
Coach David Prokop, who teaches special education at the school, announced via Twitter that Valparaiso will start a unified flag football team in the fall. Since sharing the news on July 17, Prokop said roughly 30 students have signed up, and he thanks new athletic director Stacy Adams for setting the plan in motion.
“The (IHSAA) started flag football this past year,” said Prokop, who also coaches boys basketball. “It was their first year doing it, so there was talk about us maybe doing it this year or next year. But then Stacy Adams, our new athletic director, he actually had a unified flag football program at Griffith last year, and he got a hold of me right away and told me that I would really enjoy it and to try it.”
Prokop said the response he’s received from fellow teachers and coaches, as well as parents and community members, is a great reminder of why he helped start Valparaiso’s unified sports program roughly three years ago. The ultimate goal of the program is for all students who participate, regardless of if they are have an intellectual disability or not, to get out of their comfort zone and have fun.
He believes the only way for student-athletes to truly grow is for them to face something unfamiliar, while also learning to be accepting and inclusive. That’s a lesson the 29-year-old encountered years ago as student at Jefferson Middle School in Fort Wayne, and one he won’t forget any time soon.
“There was a science class, and one day we had to choose our lab mate, and I was actually late to class that day,” Prokop said with a laugh. “I had to take the last seat at the table, and the other student at the table was blind and had a learning disability, as well. He was my partner for the year, and we just connected really well.”
Prokop said his entire perspective changed by seeing his partner go through his everyday activities, and since then he has striven to combine his love for special education with his passion for sports. He went on to become a camp counselor at a special needs camp for a few years in his hometown and has earned a bachelor’s of science in sports management from Manchester University and a master’s degree in sports media from Valparaiso University.
Valparaiso football coach Bill Marshall fully supports Prokop and will meet with him this week to donate uniforms. Since the athletic department has purchased new football jerseys for the Vikings’ upcoming campaign, Adams suggested that Marshall pass their old ones off to Prokop for the unified football team’s inaugural season.
“They are gently used, and we take great care of our stuff, so I thought that was a great idea,” Marshall said. “Seeing what Dave and his coaches, as well as his teams, have been able to accomplish in the few short years that they’ve had, it’s just remarkable to see what it does not only for our kids (at the school) but for the kids on our football team.”
Sam Carpenter will begin his senior year at Valparaiso this fall and has been a member of the school’s unified track and field team since he was a sophomore. The defensive back and long snapper will try to help the Vikings win their second straight regional championship, and although he wants to, he won’t be able to play with the unified flag football team.
If his schedule allows it, he would still like to coach and looks forward to defending the school’s unified track and field state title in the spring.
“I just like being around them,” Carpenter said. “It’s not even like a team for all of us anymore. It’s more like a family that we’re all a part of. When we’re all together, everybody is smiling, and everybody is happy. That’s why I do it.”