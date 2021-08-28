Valparaiso reserves get moment in the sun against Hammond Central

VALPARAISO — David Gonzalez-Ortiz stands at 5-foot-2 while James Williams checks in at 110 pounds. They are the two smallest players on the Valparaiso football roster but on Saturday afternoon, they stood tall among their teammates.

Long after Valparaiso’s 71-6 win over Hammond Central was decided, Gonzalez-Ortiz and Williams both entered the game and got a brief moment in the sun. Gonzalez-Ortiz lined up at left guard for a pair of plays in the fourth quarter while Williams received the first carry of his varsity career.

“If you were to ask James or ask David, they both know what kind of regard they’re held in on this team,” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said. “Neither of those guys have missed a practice. They’re here each and every day.”

With Valparaiso leading 49-0 midway through the second quarter, Williams got the call to run the ball on first down. With his pads engulfing his 110-pound frame, Williams took the ball and was run over by a swarm of Hammond Central defenders. That Williams failed to make it back to the line of scrimmage was inconsequential. Playing in just his second varsity game in four years, and being trusted with the ball in his hands, it meant the world to Williams.