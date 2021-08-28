Valparaiso reserves get moment in the sun against Hammond Central

VALPARAISO — David Gonzalez-Ortiz stands at 5-foot-2 while James Williams checks in at 110 pounds. They are the two smallest players on the Valparaiso football roster but on Saturday afternoon, they stood tall among their teammates.
Long after Valparaiso’s 71-6 win over Hammond Central was decided, Gonzalez-Ortiz and Williams both entered the game and got a brief moment in the sun. Gonzalez-Ortiz lined up at left guard for a pair of plays in the fourth quarter while Williams received the first carry of his varsity career.
“If you were to ask James or ask David, they both know what kind of regard they’re held in on this team,” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said. “Neither of those guys have missed a practice. They’re here each and every day.”
With Valparaiso leading 49-0 midway through the second quarter, Williams got the call to run the ball on first down. With his pads engulfing his 110-pound frame, Williams took the ball and was run over by a swarm of Hammond Central defenders. That Williams failed to make it back to the line of scrimmage was inconsequential. Playing in just his second varsity game in four years, and being trusted with the ball in his hands, it meant the world to Williams.
“To carry the ball, it shows that I did what I needed to do in practice this week and that (Marshall) thought I could handle it,” Williams said. “These guys are my brothers. I love going out and competing with them. I know I’m not going to get a lot of playing time, so when I do, I just want to go out there and give it my all.”
Marshall shuffled players in and out of the lineup throughout the second half as the Vikings opened up their lead to 65-0 before the Wolves found the end zone late in the fourth quarter. With the game well in hand, Marshall went even deeper on his bench, calling on the services of Gonzalez-Ortiz. The sophomore offensive lineman is several inches shorter than anyone else on the team.
As he entered the game late in the fourth quarter, Marshall called a play for reserve running back Jacob Clardy to run right behind Gonzalez-Ortiz. The play went for 16 yards and a first down. As Gonzalez-Ortiz ran off the field moments later, he did so into the welcoming arms of his teammates.
“This team is family and having their support, it just means everything to me,” Gonzalez-Ortiz said. “They give me the confidence to know that I can do the job.”
With Duneland Athletic Conference play beginning next week, the Vikings will go back to relying on star contributors such as running back Hayden Vinyard and offensive lineman Michael Boone. Even if Williams and Gonzalez-Ortiz never see the field again this season, they’ll always have the memory of Saturday afternoon.
“They showed up today and they did their job,” Marshall said. “That’s what we preach to all of our guys. Regardless of your situation or your position on this team, you’ve always got to be ready to play. To be able to get these guys in, it makes for a great Saturday.”