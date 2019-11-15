MISHAWAKA — Valparaiso has come a long way from the beginning of coach Bill Marshall's tenure.
The Vikings showed it yet again Friday in a 49-0 thumping of Mishawaka in a Class 5A regional game.
Marshall took over in 2018 after coaching Valparaiso's sectional loss to Penn in 2017. It didn't start smoothly, as the Vikes fell at Penn to start 2018 and lost 29-20 at Mishawaka in Week 2.
Now, they'll get a chance at their first trip to state since 2001.
“We told our kids it's been one year and 183 days since we were out here and we were embarrassed on this field,” Marshall said. “I know our defensive staff, they put their thinking caps on. The kids bought in, and obviously the scoreboard is the result of that.”
It was a total team effort. Mishawaka averaged 289 rushing yards per game out of its triple option coming in. The Cavemen (8-4) earned just 106 against Valparaiso (12-0) and its tough defensive front.
On the other side of the ball, tailback Tommy Burbee ran for 197 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone. On his second carry, he hurdled a pile at the line, burst up the left sideline and cut back to avoid a tackle for a 70-yard touchdown.
Marshall said he was worried about a torn-up Mishawaka field. It turns out his fear was misplaced.
“Our line, every game, they're coming together and they're making holes for me,” Burbee said. “After every play I tell them, 'thank you,' because they're the ones pushing this team.”
Everything went right for Valparaiso from the beginning. The Vikings defense forced five straight three-and-out drives to start the game, and Antonio Osorio got them on the board, leaping over the offensive line for a 1-yard score.
After three straight scores by Burbee, Matt Tomczak made it 35-0 late in the second quarter. Hayden Vinyard added two touchdowns in the second half along with 101 rushing yards for the game, pulling would-be tacklers yards downfield late into the fourth quarter.
Valparaiso hosts Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger — last year's 4A champs — on Friday with a trip to state on the line. The Vikes came up just short against Carmel in a 14-10 loss at home in the Class 6A semistate last year, and Marshall reminded them of it in his postgame speech.
They want more this year. They want to make the trip down I-65 to Indianapolis.
“Last year, even though I played, I didn't play as much as I wanted,” defensive tackle Jacob Hruska said. “Now knowing that I'm (in) the senior class and all my other seniors are a part of this, it's a huge deal. We just want to take it all the way down.”