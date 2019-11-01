VALPARAISO — Sectional titles still matter in Valparaiso.
The Times No. 1 Vikings advanced to the next round Friday with a 69-6 win over Munster in the Class 5A Sectional 9 opener. Valparaiso won a sectional and a regional trophy a year ago after seven seasons without any postseason hardware.
“A sectional title, for us, is still huge,” coach Bill Marshall said. “Everbody wants to make it to state, but (the sectional) is another hurdle that we have to make it through. We cherish it.”
Valparaiso picked off five Munster passes and lived in the Mustangs backfield. Senior defensive back Mason Maple had two interceptions, returning one for a score.
“I love playing with (this defense). It’s just fun,” Maple said. “We just love playing with other. We all have each other’s back, no matter what happens.”
The Valparaiso offense is averaging 43.3 points per game in 2019. The 69 points Friday ties the second-most ever scored by the Vikings behind a 75-6 win over West Side in 1992, according to the Indiana Football Coaches Association records.
“Not enough can be said about our offense,” Marshall said. “It really has been a great balance. Last year, we were very strong defensively. Offensively, we struggled. The offense now have been able to turn it up a notch so we’re really firing on both cylinders.”
The Vikings (10-0) needed almost three minutes to score the first time on a Tommy Burbee 1-yard run. Marshall was concerned over the Vikings’ first play from scrimmage, a fumbled snap.
“We’d repped that all week. The lack of focus, we didn’t like. But that’s about all I have to say negatively about this game,” Marshall said. “Against the teams that are going to be getting progressively better, you’re going to have to have those things cleaned up.”
By the end of the first quarter, Valparaiso had 242 total yards and led 28-0.
Valparaiso will play at LaPorte in next week’s sectional semifinal. The Slicers topped Michigan City 14-10. The Vikings beat LaPorte 35-0 during the regular season.
“A sectional title means a lot, but we should expect ourselves to perform at that level now,” Maple said.
Munster (0-10) scored on a 4-yard Nick Eng run in the fourth quarter. Eng’s conversion pass failed.
This was the Mustangs first winless season in program history.