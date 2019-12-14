VALPARAISO — Opposing offenses threw everything at Valparaiso this year to stop Cooper Jones.
They slid protection over to have an extra man on Jones. They chipped him with a running back or kept a tight end in to provide help. They ran away from Jones and rolled the quarterback the other direction to avoid the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder.
Opponents had to account for Jones on every play. On a defense full of talent, he helped set the tone before the ball was even snapped. The Times Defensive Player of the Year keyed the Region's top defensive line as the Vikings put together one of their best seasons ever.
“Eventually, they're probably gonna stop double-teaming you, and (you) win those one-on-ones when you get them,” Jones said. “I think we kind of take it upon ourselves too: If we can win in the trenches, we can win every game. It's not like putting pressure on ourselves or thinking the linebackers can't do it, because obviously they could. At the end of the day, if worst comes to worst, we come back, we do our job and it makes it easier for them.”
It's Jones' motor and athleticism at his size that make him so dangerous. Despite constant double-teams, he still was Valparaiso's fourth-leading tackler and added six sacks, five tackles for loss and two blocked kicks.
In the Vikings' Sectional 9 championship win at LaPorte, Jones scooped up a fumble in the backfield and burst about 60 yards to the house, separating from multiple smaller players as he sprinted up the open field. Coach Bill Marshall singled that play out as one of the most impressive for Jones this season, and it gave Valparaiso a strangle hold on the game.
Jones battles fellow lineman Dylan Dingman in the weight room on a regular basis and said one of his goals for the offseason is to get even bigger, faster and stronger. But Jones and Marshall singled out a greater focus that has nothing to do with blowing up plays in the backfield. Jones has been named a captain for 2020 and will shoulder more responsibility than ever.
“The big thing for him is he's gonna have to develop even more so as a leader,” Marshall said. “It's just that now not being just a junior or just a sophomore, he's gonna be under the microscope even more because he's a senior captain now.”
Marshall said Jones has already made big strides in that area. When the Vikings went down 27-10 against defending champ New Palestine in the Class 5A state final, Jones was one of the most vocal players coming off the field, insisting Valpo could get back in the game.
That's exactly what the Vikings did. Defensive line coach Rob Hanson said Valpo wanted consecutive three-and-outs, and the defense obliged. New Palestine needed a sustained late-game drive to keep the Vikings from getting the ball back down 27-20 with a chance to tie. Valparaiso fell short but held the Dragons to their lowest scoring output of the season.
Jones has since shifted gears to basketball — he's Valparaiso's starting center — but has still been in the weight room with Dingman, Marshall and Co. With offers from Ohio State and Michigan among others, he'll have plenty of options to assess before making his college decision.
When asked about a timeline for his choice, Jones smiled, shrugged and said he has no idea. He won't look ahead this offseason, and he said moments after the state final that his attention had already turned to next fall.
“It's something you love about the kid himself, because he has that motivation that coaches have,” Marshall said. “When you have the motivation that drives you to already be talking about next season immediately after this season ended, that just tells you how far above and beyond his motivation and his motor is.”
