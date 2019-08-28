VALPARAISO — When Valparaiso linebacker Peyton Krutz was a child, his extended family gathered every Monday night at Grandma Fran's in Merrillville for dinner and a game of football in the yard.
The Krutzes are a football family. Brothers Mike and Chris played at Merrillville, and Mike became the Pirates' defensive coordinator, as well. The next generation of Krutzes has made its mark on the Duneland Athletic Conference in recent years.
Michael and Carson Krutz, Mike's sons, played for Valparaiso. Sam Krutz, Chris' son, graduated this past spring to wrap up an All-Area career at safety for Crown Point.
Now Peyton Krutz, Michael and Carson's brother, carries the family tradition as a captain for Times No. 1 Valparaiso. So far, he's translating plenty of the Krutz family lessons to the field.
“Just to be a hard-nosed dude and don't take any crap from anybody on the field,” Sam Krutz said. “Honestly, that's the biggest thing I took away from it. I don't think if (Mike and Chris Krutz) had pads on they'd ever be scared of anyone else.”
Those weekly meetups mostly ended once Peyton and Sam were in middle school, but the two talked every day via FaceTime last season. Sam Krutz said he still texts Peyton constantly and heard about his cousin's big game against Penn on Friday.
Peyton Krutz tied for the team lead with eight tackles in Valparaiso's 34-14 win over the Kingsmen, and his big first half helped the hosts take control. Six of Krutz's tackles came before halftime, including a tackle for loss and a sack on back-to-back plays that had the senior linebacker fired up.
Last season, Peyton Krutz started alongside seniors Max and Tyler Bukur, two of the Region's best linebackers. Now it's his job to provide leadership for younger teammates like junior Colin Kwiatkowski, who competed for the starting quarterback job before transitioning to defense, and freshman Mason Jones.
“Max and Tyler helped me a lot — all the time — with questions,” Peyton Krutz said. “I didn't know as much last year, and they really helped me at the end of the season, giving me all the advice they could. … I've translated that to Colin and Mason too, just trying to do what the Bukurs did for me.”
After suffering a season-ending shoulder injury against Penn in last year's sectional championship, Peyton Krutz had to sit back and watch as Valparaiso defeated Sam's Crown Point team in regionals before falling to Carmel in semistate.
Peyton Krutz underwent surgery but was named a team captain for 2019 at the end-of-season banquet in December. Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said that while Peyton Krutz still wears a brace on the shoulder, he's back and better than ever.
As an inside linebacker, Peyton Krutz takes a big role in organizing the defense and stuffing opposing tailbacks up the middle. Valparaiso's defense allowed just 27 points in four postseason games last fall, and the Vikings need Peyton Krutz if they're to repeat that performance in 2019.
“He knows not only how to play the game, but he also knows what it takes to be a leader as well,” Marshall said. “Any time you can get a family that's that rich in football, in regards to Dad coaching and the kids being around Friday Night Lights for that many years, you've got something special.”