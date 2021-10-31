Valparaiso senior Zach Barrasas has some moves on dance floor, football field

U.S. News & World Report classifies Claremont McKenna as “most selective.” It enrolled 1,262 undergraduate students in the fall of 2020.

“It’s a tough school,” Barrasas said. “I know it’s going to be a lot of work but will make me way more successful in the future.”

In the present, Barrasas sets the tone for a Valparaiso team looking to win a fourth consecutive sectional championship. He weighed abound 350 pounds last season but plays at 320 now and hopes to be under 300 pounds by the time he gets to college by continuing a strict workout plan and tuning his diet.

Barrasas said his biggest gains have come with game reps.

“It’s been about knowing football better,” he said. “Keeping your eyes up and not just thinking about this guy or that guy in front of you because he’s going to move. It’s about knowing when they switch that you’ve got to switch and where you need to be because you never know who’s going to be coming. It makes a difference between winning and losing as a lineman.”