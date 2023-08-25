MERRILLVILLE — The 59ers kicked the ball out of bounds on the first play of the game. After that, things snowballed until it was completely out of control, leading to a Valparaiso victory of 55-18 over Andrean.

The Vikings (1-1), motivated by their Week 1 loss to Penn, came out of the gate with intensity.

"You're a losing football team, you're 0-1, you're not a state championship football team. So we had to go ahead and get back on track," Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said.

Star running back Travis Davis also was motivated after Valparaiso's Week 1 loss to Penn.

"All four years I've been here we haven't won to Penn. So that was like our Super Bowl, so you have this fuel," Davis said.

The Vikings came out and ran four straight times with Davis, including a loss of yardage on the fourth play, leading to second and 12. On that second down play, however, quarterback Justin Clark ripped a 50-yard throw to Scotty Bradney to give Valpo the 6-0 lead.

"Merrillville did a great job coming out in two tight end sets against (Andrean) and pounding, pounding, pounding the football, which draws the defense up and leaves them susceptible to play action," Marshall said.

Davis finished with 178 yards on the ground, as he barely touched the field in the second half. As a team, the Vikings ran for 313 yards, with Clark contributing 84 yards in the air. Bradney had 66 of those yards. Marshall said that after the Penn loss, he expected 300 ground yards.

Davis expected to win come in and win Friday.

"Truthfully, this is a game we knew we were gonna come in and dominate. We just had to execute coming off a loss last week," Davis said. So we just kind of came in and did what we had to do."

After a swift three-and-out, Valpo got the ball back and Davis scored the first of his three first-half touchdowns, and the lead only ballooned from there. On his second carry of the season, Thomas Burda scored a 3-yard touchdown with time expiring in the first quarter to make 21-0.

In the second quarter, Davis tacked on two more touchdowns, including one where he had half of Andrean's defense on his back, to help give Valpo 20 second quarter points.

For Davis's part on that monster run, he said it felt great, but he credited his offensive line for his success.

"Honestly, it's a great feeling. There's no other feeling like it but honestly, I give props to my line. They get it done for me, and I get it done for them," Davis said.

For Andrean, the second quarter showed signs of life, but it kept making mistakes. While Ellis Dumas was able to run in an 8-yard score, and Scott Ballentine had two gorgeous throws in the span of 30 seconds to get quick scores, each of those Andrean scores were then followed by Davis touchdowns, including a flubbed punt after Andrean's only stop of the first half.

In the second half, the game switched to a running clock and Valpo scored two more times, with second stringers Andrew Alcorn and Gage Finley each finding the end zone in the last half of the game. After Alcorn's touchdown, Micah Jones did take a kick return for a long touchdown to give Andrean its sole score of the evening.

Clark was appreciate of Bradney and Davis' efforts on the night. When asked about the play on the opening drive, Clark said that he saw Bradney and got Bradney the ball.

"It was just getting him the ball," Clark said. "I went left first, and I saw the other post coming over the top. When I saw him wide open, I just had to get rid of the ball."

As for Davis, Clark said he makes his life easier.

"It's makes my job so easy," Clark said. "It makes just have to catch it and give it to him and see what he can do. Man that kid can run."

PHOTOS: Andrean hosts Valparaiso in high school football