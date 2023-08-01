VALPARAISO — “The biggest opportunity for us is what lies ahead at practice.”

This is what Valpo coach Bill Marshall told his team before their weightlifting session Monday, which preceded the first official practice of the season.

Valpo is coming off a successful campaign where they won the 5A state championship, and is looking for success this year as well.

While it might seem that Valpo is excited for their first game against Penn, or for their scrimmage against West Side, Marshall said that what stands out is his team’s enthusiasm for practice.

“We’re enthusiastic about the opportunity for a great practice. And that’s really been our metric for the last five years is let’s have one great practice after another, and the rest takes care of itself,” Marshall said.

Marshall appreciates the family aspect of the first day of football practice. While most students and staff of the school can still be on vacation at this point in the calendar, the players and coaching staff get to spend the waning summer days before school starts together on the field.

“It’s definitely a huge family commitment, but to me, it’s like Christmas in August. I know for our staff it’s a huge commitment, and especially our players,” Marshall said. “All of their friends are probably still out, going to pools, and hanging out and staying up late.

“These guys and our managers have committed themselves to something greater, which is our season and our commitment to each other.”

The rest of the time leading up to the Penn game on Aug. 18 is straightforward in terms of practice schedule. The practices will remain static for the next two weeks, after a self-imposed moratorium at the end of July, leading to the scrimmage as well as team picture day before the season officially begins.

The players are excited to get back out to the field as well. Senior quarterback Justin Clark said Monday is the day where things suddenly become real.

“Excited to go 100% and get after it,” he said. “We’ve been practicing hard, but it’s kind of that first day we have to ramp it up and get ready for Penn.”

Offensive lineman and Toledo commit Matt Hofer says that with Monday being the start of his senior year, the first day of practice is the day that sharpens focus, and has high goals and aims for the season.

“Our team goals are to beat Penn, win the conference, play 14 games and make it down to Lucas (Oil) again,” Hofer said. “But obviously, our first goal is to beat Penn.”

Clark echoed that sentiment, saying “Beat Penn, win the conference, game by game in the playoffs, and like (Matt) said, hopefully 14 games.”

Running back Travis Davis is excited to get back out there as well, noting that the moratorium has pushed the game and the practices closer together, as well as a delayed start to the school year.

“We’re playing Penn a lot closer this year because we got a week off. So we play Penn as soon as we get back to school,” he said. “So practice makes me a little amped up, not gonna lie.”

Davis feels the team can get back to Lucas Oil Stadium as well, saying that his team did not lose much in terms of senior talent and his squad might be able to take advantage of that.

“Of course we want to go back. That’s always something you want to do after you win a championship,” he said. “Honestly, I feel we got the potential and the skill to do it, we didn’t really lose many people. So honestly, looking for a back-to-back situation.”

Hofer appreciates his time at Valpo, and says that his final opportunity to play for the Vikings has an chance to be special.

“It’s everything, when you grow up a Viking and watch from the stands as a little kid,” he said. “My dad was a coach here, my brother played here, so it’s about bringing as much pride to the city as I can.”

PHOTOS: Valpo football begins title defense with first day of practice