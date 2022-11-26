Valparaiso wins 5A state title on TD in closing seconds

INDIANAPOLIS — Valparaiso has made a habit out of close games over the last couple of weeks. But the Vikings will take the wins any way they can get them.

After back-to-back one-point wins to reach the Class 5A state final, the Vikings took home the crown with a heart-stopping 35-31 victory over Whiteland on Saturday night.

"The whole season we've been used to having our backs against the wall," Valparaiso quarterback Justin Clark said. "I was ready for it, I was ready for it. I was excited."

After Whiteland took the lead with 5:32 left in the game, Valparaiso began to engineer its decisive drive. It took multiple third-down conversions — one for 18 yards just to get the drive going. But the Vikings ended up churning out an 18-play, 80 yard drive to clinch the program’s first state title since 1975.

With the ball on the 11-yard line, Clark dropped back to pass, with none of his first reads open, he looked to the flat where he hit Rocco Micciche on a swing pass in open space. The wide receiver made a Whiteland defender miss and scored with just 19 ticks left on the clock.

"Once I caught that pass, I knew I could get in," Mecciche said. "Once I dove for it, I was just kind of in shock that I scored the game-winning touchdown. I can't believe that it's my last game."

Valparaiso got off to about as bad a start as it could’ve imagined. Thanks to a Maalik Perkins kickoff return touchdown, the Vikings were on pace for a 1,186-0 trouncing 13 seconds into the game.

Though things were never actually going to get that bad, Valparaiso’s outlook worsened when on just the third play of its first offensive possession Clark threw an interception, setting up Whiteland on the Vikings' side of the field.

Valparaiso’s defense made sure things didn’t get out of hand early, however. With 39 yards between them and the end zone, the Warriors were instead stalled by the Vikings and forced to kick a field goal, opening up an early 10-0 advantage.

After the nightmarish opening eight-plus minutes, Valparaiso began to settle in. With a three-and-out staring them square in the face on their second drive, Clark found Julian Stokes across the middle. Stokes fought off a Whiteland defender for the first down — the Vikings’ first first down of the game.

By the time Clark scrambled out of the pocket and into the end zone at the 10:28 mark of the second quarter, Valparaiso seemed to have found its footing.

The Vikings scored on each of their next two drives as well.

First, Valparaiso capped off a 78-yard drive with a 12-yard Clark touchdown run. Then, it was Clark again. The quarterback faked a pitchout wide followed by a handoff underneath, pulling the defense in and opening up Stokes over the top for a 60-yard pitch-and-catch touchdown.

Clark had one of his best games of the season on the biggest stage. He went 10-of-14 passing with two touchdowns and ran for 57 yards and three scores.

Whiteland’s offense wasn’t to be outdone. The Warriors scored on a 6-yard Slate Valentine touchdown run and a 34-yard touchdown pass from Kevin Denham to Gunner Hicks with 18 seconds left in the half. The opening 24 minutes saw 45 combined points and five lead changes.

Valparaiso made it a sixth lead change of the game on its second drive of the second half. It was Travis Davis getting a majority of the work to set the Vikings up in the red zone, but it was Clark on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line who ran it in off a read option for the score.

Davis did a lot of that Saturday night — eating up yardage to set up short scores by other Vikings. He finished the game with 193 yards on 36 carries.

Valparaiso's defense came up in big spots in the second half, holding the high-powered Whiteland offense to just one score after the break.

"First half was definitely jitters," Vikings defensive lineman Connor McCall said. "Second half, we knew we had to get the job done, we made some adjustments and then we just executed."

Maybe the biggest play of the half came with 9:04 left in the third. Denham dropped back to pass and it looked as if Whiteland had a jailbreak screen set up to perfection. Instead, when Denham threw, Valparaiso defensive lineman McCall got his mitt on it, tipping it into the air. When the ball came down, it landed in McCall's arms.

"I didn't recognize screen at first, and then once I saw the quarterback get his arm up I just jumped and got an interception."

The last time McCall had an interception?

"Probably Pop Warner. It felt great."

The Vikings' against-all-odds mantra was on full display on Saturday.

"A lot of people thought we were in a rebuilding year and we would have an opportunity maybe in a couple of years to make it back here," head coach Bill Marshall said. "This program the last five years has just made a giant turn. And I credit our staff but more than that I credit our administrators, our superintendent as well as these kids for giving me and our staff the opportunity to do what's right by kids."