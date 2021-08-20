Valparaiso wins fourth straight over Penn behind ground game

Griffith nets rivalry win over Highland

Griffith coach Robert Robinson must not be a good poker player because before the season he said he was going to get Kyle Atkinson the ball. A lot.

On Friday night, it didn't matter if his cards were shown because he had the ace up his sleeve in Atkinson all night long in his team's 38-21 season-opening nonconference win over Highland.

It didn't take long for Atkinson and Co. to get going, as the Panthers (1-0) scored on a 10-play, 65-yard drive capped by a 36-yard TD catch on a fade route from QB Colin Phelps to Atkinson.

Robinson thinks that his senior is one of the best in the area.

"He's right up there because he plays the entire game and I'm not sure if other guys do that," he said.

Griffith kicker Brad Rose, who was perfect in field goals and extra points last year, added a 31-yard field goal near the tail end of the first after Highland stopped Griffith on a couple crucial third downs.

Griffith senior RB Cameron Thompson got into the act with a 46-yard TD run of his own in the second quarter to make it 17-0.