Valparaiso wins fourth straight over Penn behind ground game

When Hayden Vinyard is in the starting lineup, records fall for Valparaiso.
The senior running back ran for a school-record 336 yards in his lone start last season and on Friday night, he was part of some more history.
Vinyard ran for 228 yards and four touchdowns as the Vikings knocked off Penn 35-7 in the 2021 season opener. Valparaiso’s 35 points marked the most scored against Penn in the 36 games of the rivalry.
“Hayden is a player that is willing and ready,” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said. “He’s not the loudest guy, but he goes out there and does his job. He’s just a grunt and he does everything that you want to see from a player.”
Vinyard’s biggest run of the night came late in the second quarter when he ripped off a 43-yard touchdown on a play where he was nearly tackled in the backfield. Vinyard shook off a defender and then spun past two more linebackers before finding open space down the sideline. His other three touchdown runs came from inside the 1-yard line as he used a punishing rushing style behind a retooled offensive line.
The Vikings (1-0) finished with 357 rushing yards and senior quarterback Logan Lockhart added another 110 yards through the air.
Howard powers Portage past Morton
Both Morton and Portage were eyeing Friday night’s clash at Zlotnik Field as an opportunity to send a message to opponents around the Region.
But what began as a defensive battle on a steamy, humid night transformed into a comfortable, 26-6 victory for the Portage Indians.
After each team turned it over twice, Portage running back Devan Howard broke free for a 46-yard touchdown run, which gave the Indians a 7-0 lead. He added another score on a 23-yard run in the third quarter, and from there, Portage never looked back.
Second-year head coach Terry Chestovich said that execution and depth were what ultimately allowed the Indians to break away as the game stretched on.
“We’re kind of at the same point, both teams, just trying to find your way,” Chestovich said. “Numbers allow us to try and not play kids on both sides, and I think that was a big factor with the humidity.”
Junior receiver Colton Wilkie got on the right end of a 79-yard touchdown bomb from quarterback Josh Bloom, which gave Portage an insurmountable 26-0 lead after a failed extra point.
Next week, Portage is set to host Lowell, while the Governors are scheduled to travel to St. John to take on Lake Central.
Griffith nets rivalry win over Highland
Griffith coach Robert Robinson must not be a good poker player because before the season he said he was going to get Kyle Atkinson the ball. A lot.
On Friday night, it didn't matter if his cards were shown because he had the ace up his sleeve in Atkinson all night long in his team's 38-21 season-opening nonconference win over Highland.
It didn't take long for Atkinson and Co. to get going, as the Panthers (1-0) scored on a 10-play, 65-yard drive capped by a 36-yard TD catch on a fade route from QB Colin Phelps to Atkinson.
Robinson thinks that his senior is one of the best in the area.
"He's right up there because he plays the entire game and I'm not sure if other guys do that," he said.
Griffith kicker Brad Rose, who was perfect in field goals and extra points last year, added a 31-yard field goal near the tail end of the first after Highland stopped Griffith on a couple crucial third downs.
Griffith senior RB Cameron Thompson got into the act with a 46-yard TD run of his own in the second quarter to make it 17-0.
After Highland QB Nick Steele was picked off in the end zone by Atkinson, he then picked off Phelps on the ensuing possession, leading to a 6-yard TD run by Steele.
However, a mere 22 seconds later, Atkinson was at it again but this time on a 69-yard TD run to close the first half scoring.
Robinson, who saw his share of standout athletes in his time at the helm in Hammond, doesn't want to compare his current senior standout to the likes of David Moore.
"Kyle is Kyle," said Robinson.
Highland (0-1) and Griffith both had long TD's called back after Highland RB Leo Luviano had his 85-yard TD run taken away on an illegal block in the back and Atkinson had a 59-yd TD catch snatched from him on an ineligible receiver down field.
Highland added a couple scores in the fourth quarter.
Before the game, the Trojans had a moment of silence for Tyler Scheidt, who tragically passed away from an auto accident on Wednesday, as there's also a memorial located where the accident happened.
"Tyler was a special kid with a good family and he had a lot going for him," Highland coach Pete Koulianos said. "He was a kid of high character and to lose him suddenly like this has been sad."
Extra points: Willie Feagin's 8-yard touchdown run with 24 seconds left lifted Bishop Noll to a 33-28 win over Calumet Christian. ... Calumet coach Cody French won his first game leading the Warriors, 49-0 over Bowman. ... South Bend Washington topped Hammond Central 27-20 in the Wolves' inaugural game. ... Lake Central won its first game under new head coach Rick Good, 28-0 over Munster.
Have a highlight from this week's games? Email assistant sports editor Aaron Ferguson at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com. Reports by Times correspondents Paul Oren, Gavin Good, Paul Honeycutt and staff reports.
