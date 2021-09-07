Valparaiso's Hayden Vinyard relishes opportunity as bell cow

All Hayden Vinyard ever needed was an opportunity.
An opportunity for the Valparaiso senior running back to show what he could do as the focal point of an offense. The senior amassed well over 400 yards of total offense on Friday night in a 56-26 win over LaPorte, including 298 rushing yards.
In three career games where Vinyard has carried the ball more than 15 times, the senior is averaging 284 yards. Two of those games have come against the Slicers, including his school-record 336 yards that came last year in the sectional title game.
“I don’t know what it is about LaPorte,” Vinyard said. “They’re always a very strong team. Last year, that was my first lone game that I wasn’t rotating with anyone. It was the first time I really got that chance. I wanted to repeat that this year.”
While Vinyard is happy to be Valparaiso’s lead running back, he’s also not brash enough to think his success comes alone. A query about how he was able to rumble down the field with relative ease is met with a litany of praise for his offensive line, tight ends and backup running backs.
“He’s the first to give all the credit to the offensive line,” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said. “For him to do what he’s done and to keep that kind of humbleness about him, it speaks to what he’s all about.”
With two-year starter Tommy Burbee nursing an injury last year, Vinyard carried the ball a mind-boggling 44 times against the Slicers, averaging 7.6 yards per tote and ending the night with three touchdowns. Burbee returned the next week to run for 216 yards while Vinyard was back in a reserve role, settling for 85 yards on nine carries. While lesser athletes may have clamored for more playing time, Vinyard simply went back to waiting his turn, waiting for the 2021 season when he’d have a chance to be the bell cow.
Vinyard delivered on that patience in the season opener, running for 217 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Penn. The following week he was back in a familiar role on the bench, but after he gained 51 yards on the first possession before giving way to the reserves in a 71-6 win over Hammond Central.
Just as Vinyard thrived in complement to Burbee, rushing for a combined 1,596 yards as a sophomore and junior, he is now asking the same of younger teammates like Mick Nowarita, TJ Watkins and Henry Gilliana.
“I just want to be a leader to these guys,” Vinyard said. “They can ask questions and I enjoy that role to them. The freshmen running backs. I take them under my wing.”
If the younger running backs are going to learn anything watching Vinyard from afar, Marshall believes the most important lesson may come from the weight room. If there weren’t reps to get on the field during Friday night games, there was always film on Saturday and weights during the week.
“Hayden has a very special set of skills and it’s his commitment to the weight room that has been wonderful,” Marshall said. “He puts a lot of time into the lifting and a lot of time into the recovery. That’s a big reason why he’s been able to carry the load so much. Pound for pound, he may very well be the strongest guy we have.”
