Valparaiso's Hayden Vinyard relishes opportunity as bell cow

All Hayden Vinyard ever needed was an opportunity.

An opportunity for the Valparaiso senior running back to show what he could do as the focal point of an offense. The senior amassed well over 400 yards of total offense on Friday night in a 56-26 win over LaPorte, including 298 rushing yards.

In three career games where Vinyard has carried the ball more than 15 times, the senior is averaging 284 yards. Two of those games have come against the Slicers, including his school-record 336 yards that came last year in the sectional title game.

“I don’t know what it is about LaPorte,” Vinyard said. “They’re always a very strong team. Last year, that was my first lone game that I wasn’t rotating with anyone. It was the first time I really got that chance. I wanted to repeat that this year.”

While Vinyard is happy to be Valparaiso’s lead running back, he’s also not brash enough to think his success comes alone. A query about how he was able to rumble down the field with relative ease is met with a litany of praise for his offensive line, tight ends and backup running backs.