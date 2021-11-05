Valparaiso's Hayden Vinyard sets school rushing record en route to sectional championship

MUNSTER — Quickly after accepting the sectional championship trophy for a fourth consecutive season from Munster Athletic Director Ira Zimmer that came with a 42-0 win against the Mustangs, Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall ushered his team off the field and onto the track in front of the Vikings' supporters.

Marshall got the crowd’s attention and then turned things over to assistant coach Don Clark, who in 1998 rushed for a then-program record 1,863 yards. Clark relinquished that title to senior running back Hayden Vinyard who Friday ran for 164 yards on 13 carries to reach 1,996 yards on the season.

Clark himself publicly congratulated Vinyard and the entire offensive line on the achievement.

“That meant a lot,” Vinyard said. “Having coach Clark hold that record and then do that was really cool. He’s obviously very encouraging, and I can’t thank the offensive line enough. They’re obviously the base of our offense and I couldn’t do anything without them.”