Valparaiso's Hayden Vinyard sets school rushing record en route to sectional championship

MUNSTER — Quickly after accepting the sectional championship trophy for a fourth consecutive season from Munster Athletic Director Ira Zimmer that came with a 42-0 win against the Mustangs, Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall ushered his team off the field and onto the track in front of the Vikings' supporters.
Marshall got the crowd’s attention and then turned things over to assistant coach Don Clark, who in 1998 rushed for a then-program record 1,863 yards. Clark relinquished that title to senior running back Hayden Vinyard who Friday ran for 164 yards on 13 carries to reach 1,996 yards on the season.
Clark himself publicly congratulated Vinyard and the entire offensive line on the achievement.
“That meant a lot,” Vinyard said. “Having coach Clark hold that record and then do that was really cool. He’s obviously very encouraging, and I can’t thank the offensive line enough. They’re obviously the base of our offense and I couldn’t do anything without them.”
Vinyard captured the single season rushing record with a 44-yard run on an opening touchdown drive that concluded with him taking in a score from 9 yards out. The Vikings played a near-flawless game with six touchdowns on its first six drives before coming up just two yards short on its seventh drive with backups in and running out clock on the final drive.
Valparaiso (10-1) will travel to play Michigan City (8-3) for a regional championship next week. The Vikings now own 14 overall sectional titles, including four in a row. That’s the longest such streak of any local teams.
“A lot of people would probably attribute four in a row to great talent, which we’re not short of, but it’s a bunch of kids buying in each year,” Marshall said. “They have a great relationship with one another. You can see now (10 minutes after the game) them still hugging and celebrating. They bought in, and having that dynamic and the community support makes it that much better.”
Marshall paused.
“It’s great, you know?” he continued. “Four in a row? It’s like — wow.”
Marshall and Vinyard both freely admitted that Valparaiso did not play its usual brand of football while beating Morton 30-0 in the sectional semifinal. Marshall called his team’s offensive struggles that night “eye opening” which meant a week of correction at practice.
The reset worked.
Vinyard set the tone early on the ground in helping the Vikings outgain the Mustangs 500 yards to 104. Senior quarterback Logan Lockhart completed 7 of 11 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns, two of which fell in the hands of senior receiver Ricky Hall Jr.
Meanwhile, Valparaiso’s defense bottled up Munster’s triple option en route to posting a third shutout in four games.
“It kind of proves to everyone that we’re still working and getting better at being a dominant team,” Vinyard said. “We need to thank the coaching staff, obviously, to do what they did to get four straight sectionals. The seniors before us, too, all set that winning legacy. I think we showed we have more left on the table.”
A Michigan City team that has won six consecutive games after dropping three in a row at the start of September awaits Valparaiso at Ames Field next week. The Vikings beat the Wolves 49-28 on Sept. 10 but since then Michigan City has been one of the hottest teams in the state.
Vinyard — with the single-season rushing record in tow — expects a challenge.
“They’re a talented team,” he said. “I think they’re going to come out ready to play.
“But then again, so are we.”