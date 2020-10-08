Valparaiso's Maximus Grimes out for season; Region teams find out playoff paths

The Governors downed the Wildcats 38-8 at home to earn their first victory of the year, and first-year Morton coach Mac Mishler said his team will try to do something special despite its late start to the season.

"Our message the whole time since we came back is that we're working for the sectional," Mishler said. " ... I told the kids at the end of practice (Thursday), these last two regular season games are just business trips to get better."

Cautiously optimistic

Merrillville coach Brad Seiss knows how quickly things can change during a football season, and this year has been unlike any other he's ever experienced.

The Pirates, who made it to a Class 6A semistate last season, will host Crown Point in Sectional 1 on Oct. 30. However, Seiss said it will take a concerted effort by everyone in his program to ensure that Merrillville even makes it that far.

Lafayette Jefferson will host Lake Central in the other Sectional 1 opener.