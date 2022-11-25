Valparaiso's Tyler VerSchure has mastered the art of making plays when it matters most

VALPARAISO — Tyler VerSchure makes clutch plays.

The Valparaiso defensive back has seven interceptions this year, tied for second-most in the state. More impressive than that? Four of them have come during the Vikings' playoff run.

VerSchure opened postseason play by picking off two passes in a 42-3 win over LaPorte. Against Chesterton he snagged another interception to bolster his total. And then, against Merrillville, he made his biggest play of the season.

With 1:26 remaining in the game, and Valparaiso up just a single point, the Pirates were looking to engineer a go-ahead scoring drive. Instead, when Jaylen Thomas aired one out down the left side of the field, it fell into the waiting arms of VerSchure, icing the game.

"A big part is I got to play a lot last year and that experience, it built my confidence for this season," VerSchure said. "I was able to build off that and get comfortable. Last year I was playing tentative. This year I was able to play with a lot more confidence."

VerSchure may not have come up with an interception against Fort Wayne Snider in semistate, but that doesn't mean he and the rest of the Vikings' defense didn't come up big.

Snider was ranked No. 1 in both the Indiana Football Coaches Association's and Associated Press' final polls for Class 5A. It also ranked second in Class 5A in scoring. Valparaiso stymied the Panthers' offense, holding them to 14 points in regulation and 21 points overall.

VerSchure did his part as well. Snider's Kamari Juarez, a Division I recruit who tallied over 1,400 all-purpose yards on the season, was unable to get going at semistate. VerSchure and the rest of the Valparaiso secondary held Juarez to just three catches and 32 yards.

"Initially, the overtime brought back flashbacks from last year's regional," VerSchure said. "It was surreal.

"We've got a great defensive coordinator, coach (Sam) Bernardi. Everyone on the defense buys in and he puts us in good positions. ... When they put the ball in the air, we shut it down."

If the Vikings are to win a state title, it'll likely come down to the play of their defense and VerSchure. Whiteland comes into the game 12-1 with the fourth-best offense in all of Class 5A.

"The last two games were against two high-powered offenses," VerSchure said. "We definitely have a lot more confidence after playing those two teams. Now we're like, 'Hey, we can do this, we can shut these guys down, just like we did the last two weeks.'"

VerSchure, listed at 5-foot-7, doesn't exactly have the build of what one might traditionally expect to be a ball-hawking defensive back.

"Part of it is speed," VerSchure said. "Part of it is being in the right place, knowing where you're supposed to be, putting yourself in a position to make picks.

"A little bit I credit to being a center fielder for a long time. Just being able to track the ball is a big part I feel."