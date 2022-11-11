Valparaiso's young offensive line is clicking at the perfect time

VALPARAISO — After graduating its entire starting offensive line from last year’s 10-2 squad, Valparaiso got off to a slow start up front.

But now the Vikings (8-3) are clicking in the trenches.

Last year, Valparaiso’s big, experienced offensive line dominated opposing front sevens, opening running lanes for Hayden Vinyard to set the program’s single-season rushing record.

Bill Marshall and Co. knew that getting five new offensive lineman acclimated to the varsity game would be an adjustment and it was. But now the Vikings offense seems to be finding its groove — just in time for a Class 5A regional championship matchup with visiting Merrillville (9-2) on Friday.

“It’s definitely one of the hardest groups to bring about cohesiveness quickly,” Marshall said of the offensive line. “Not because they’re not close, but just because there are so many looks and variations that defenses can give us.”

More than just the line as a whole being inexperienced, Marshall pointed out that the Vikings center — the position tasked with handling the communication along line — is just a sophomore in DeAndre Price.

Price is flanked to his left at guard by another sophomore Cayleb Sharp. Left tackle Matt Hofer is the only member of the group that saw any real time for last season’s team. At right guard both Charlie Hammon and Grant Anderson will see time. Ben Rykard spends time at center, guard and tight end. Right tackle Isaak Schuitema rounds out the group.

It’s the second meeting of the season for the Vikings and Pirates. Merrillville won 37-10 in Week 7.

“You see Merrillville and Crown Point back to back, for a young offensive line, that’s tough to do,” Marshall said. “... Being able to have our young line go against them — and I think where our confidence has been built was the fact that we played two great halves against both of those football teams.”

The results are showing.

Despite taking time for the unit to find its cohesiveness, Valparaiso has amassed 2,629 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns this season — good for an average of 239 yards on the ground per game.

Just last week, the Vikings piled up 235 rushing yards in their 14-7 sectional-title win over Chesterton. The week before it was 403 yards on the ground against LaPorte.

Beyond the offensive line just working through the kinks of being a largely inexperienced unit, its been the play of tight ends Keegan Begley and Ian Wilson in the run game that has made Valparaiso’s blocking that much more dominant.

“If you include the tight ends as part of the offensive line — and that’s how we group them — they help just as much as the O-line as well,” Marshall said. “The way that we utilize our tight ends, they need to be a threat involved in the run game and the pass game. At the high-school level that can be a tough kid to find and we’ve been able to find two who have been doing pretty well for us.”

If the Vikings are to flip the script on their earlier loss to the Pirates to advance to semistate, it’ll start up front in establishing the run game. At the half, Valparaiso trailed by just six points, but was only able to open up enough room to run for 156 yards in the game. That’s not a total to hang their heads over, but well below the standard the Vikings had set in the running game.

“In every game there’s a sense of urgency,” Marshall said, “and in the playoffs that sense of urgency gets heightened. But they have brought that to every single practice, they’ve done everything we’ve asked of them.

“It’s just a matter of, we play a lot of great teams — and it’s just a matter of putting it all together. I think we have the capability of doing that.”

