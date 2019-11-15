{{featured_button_text}}
5A football regional: Valparaiso vs. Mishawaka

Valparaiso's Antonio Osorio, right, pulls in a pass for a first down while Mishawaka's Nicholas Davis makes the tackle Friday in Mishawaka.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

MISHAWAKA -- Mishawaka averages 32.1 points per game. The Cavemen have zero points and just two first downs at the half against Times No. 1 Valparaiso as the Vikings lead 35-0 in Class 5A Regional action.

Valpo tailback Tommy Burbee ran for 197 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, including a 70-yard score. Antonio Osorio and Matt Tomczak also punched in close-range touchdowns.

Mishawaka will kick off to start the third quarter. If Valparaiso advances, it hosts Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger or West Lafayette Harrison in next week's Class 5A semistate game.

