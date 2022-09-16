Valpo holds off rival Chesterton

VALPARAISO — Jonah Kyle needed to say something.

Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall had just concluded his postgame debrief with his team after escaping its annual Duneland Athletic Conference rivalry game against Chesterton with a 19-13 win.

Marshall talked about the importance of being happy to have beaten the school that’s just seven miles away but emphasized that every player got challenged this night. There’s work left to do.

Kyle, a senior linebacker and team captain, needed to add more. He stepped up in front of his teammates and spoke on not being complacent or settling. The six-point win could have gone the other way just as easily, Kyle said. The Vikings needed to get better.

“Ultimately I’m proud of the way we played,” Kyle said, “but I needed to talk to them and let them know complacency wasn’t going to be allowed. We saw a little bit of that during the game and coming into the game. We just can’t have that.”

Valparaiso star senior running back Travis Davis ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns on just nine touches in the first half before having to leave the game with a leg injury that sent him to the sidelines on crutches. Davis left the game with the Vikings ahead 13-6, a score that held through the third quarter.

Vikings senior Jacob Clardy and sophomore Thomas Burda took the bulk of Davis’s work but didn’t quite have the same impact of the usual Viking halfback.

Burda kept hurtling himself at the line of scrimmage where he ran over Trojan defender after Trojan defender en route to 94 yards on 20 touches. Clardy scored a critical touchdown from 10 yards out with 9:10 left in the fourth quarter to give the Vikings a 19-6 lead.

“The one thing we can say is we just continue to build our depth whether that be at quarterback or tonight at the running back position,” Marshall said. “Or even our defensive line. To be able to run guys out in tight games and be confident in them is huge.”

Chesterton junior quarterback Sebastian Boswell hit junior receiver Garrett Lewis for a 10-yard touchdown with 6:56 left to climb within six points — their second scoring connection of the night. But that was as close as the Trojans would get.

Kyle and the Viking defense held off the Trojans’ final efforts in the closing minutes to tie or take a lead. Ultimately, Kyle said, he and his teammates made the right plays in the right moments even after facing the adversity of losing Davis to injury and their opponent's offense catching fire late.

“I’ve seen flashes of greatness, even tonight,” Kyle said. “I can feel the energy of previous teams that have come through here. We can go really far but we can’t get complacent.”

Valparaiso (4-1, 3-0) has gotten the better of Chesterton (1-4, 0-3) in eight consecutive games and nine of the last 10. The Trojans’ most recent win against the Vikings came in the 2015 sectional which at the time marked the third of three consecutive postseason wins in as many years over Valpo.

Valparaiso now enters its toughest two-game stretch of the season with conference implications squarely on the line. Undefeated Crown Point travels to Valpo next week before the Vikings travel to Merrillville the week after.

“The climb only gets steeper from here,” Marshall said. “We know who we have out of Lake County coming up.”

