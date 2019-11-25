INDIANAPOLIS — Valparaiso will have its hands full when it takes on defending Class 5A state champion New Palestine in the state title game Friday, and most of the Vikings’ attention will be on Charlie Spegal.
The Dragons’ star running back is arguably one of the greatest high school football players in Indiana history, and Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall knows that his defense can’t afford any mistakes against an opponent of his caliber.
“For us, I think it’s going to be sending some of our larger athletes, and having Mason Maple and Peyton Krutz in the middle really helps with that as well (since they’re) 230-pound kids,” Marshall said. “A lot of the teams that we saw tried to tackle him up top. A lot of teams tried to use arm tackles. All week, we’re going to be tackling heavy bags just to simulate (Spegal).”
New Palestine’s exceptional senior holds the IHSAA state record for career rushing yards (10,707), career scoring (1,048), single-season touchdowns (70) and career touchdowns (174). This season, he has continued his remarkable prep career with 307 carries for 3,008 yards and a team-high 54 scores.
Last week, Spegal guided the Dragons (13-0) to a resounding 45-0 victory over Bloomington South to help them advance to Lucas Oil Stadium for the second straight year. He totaled 24 carries for 277 yards and four scores — his sixth consecutive 200-yard rushing game and 28th in his career — and became the first player in IHSAA history to notch two 3,000-yard rushing seasons (2018, 2019).
Despite his gaudy numbers, New Palestine coach Kyle Ralph said Spegal has never made his success about him. No matter how many records he breaks, the senior remains humble, and Ralph added that his selflessness has helped elevate the entire team.
“The kid just wants to win, and he’ll do whatever it takes to win,” Ralph said. “I think that’s the great thing about him. You see a guy break those records, and sometimes it becomes more about them and their achievement and their accomplishment and not about the team. But he cares a lot more about his teammates than he does himself, and that’s what makes him so great.”
While Ralph heaped praise on his own senior, he also spoke highly of the Vikings’ stout defense. Valparaiso has given up just 9 points per game this year and has only allowed 13 total points through four postseason victories.
Junior defensive ends Cooper Jones and Dylan Dingman guide the Vikings’ loaded defensive line. Jones is a consensus three-star recruit with Division I scholarship offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Purdue and Indiana and has recorded 46 tackles, four tackles for loss and 6 1/2 sacks. The double teams he draws has opened things up for Dingman, who has interest from Mid-American Conference programs and leads Valparaiso (13-0) with a team-high 11 sacks, 48 tackles and four tackles for loss.
“We played (Class 6A state finalist) Center Grove the last couple of years, and those guys are so big and so powerful, and it’s hard to deal with that for four quarters,” Ralph said. “That’s why you see the (Metropolitan Conference) have so much success. They win in the trenches, and they’re not going to beat themselves. Valpo reminds me a lot of that. ... They’re just going to pound you into the ground and make you submit.”
Even though the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s No. 1 ranked Dragons are averaging 50.3 points per game this season — winning by a state-high 42.3 points — and haven’t lost a game in over two years, Marshall said the No. 3 Vikings don’t mind being underdogs.
With a solid gameplan against Spegal, he’s confident Valparaiso has a chance to earn its second state title — the first since 1975 — and second undefeated season in school history.
“(New Palestine) has been here before, they’ve been here several times, and no one in their right mind, maybe, will pick us,” Marshall said. “But we have our community, we have our team, we have our school behind us and that’s all we’ve needed to get to this point thus far.”