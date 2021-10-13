Valpo puts Merrillville loss in rear-view mirror, gets back on track

Bill Marshall and Valparaiso football were having a season to remember when they ran into Merrillville on Oct. 1.

The Vikings, who average 40.25 points per game, were stopped in their tracks and defeated at home, 45-7.

But Valparaiso bounced back in a massive way on Friday, blanking Portage 38-0, to advance to 7-1 on the year and erase any doubts about the direction the team is headed in.

“Coach (Sam) Bernardi, who is our defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, he just touched on (the Merrillville loss) all weekend practice,” Marshall said. “He says, ‘Well, how do you want to be defined? Do you want to be defined as the group that ... lost a big game to Merrillville and ... let Portage team or Lake Central team slip by you?’”

Safe to say, Valparaiso resumed business as usual, allowing just seven first downs to Portage. The running game resumed its normal ways, as senior tailback Hayden Vinyard raced for 233 yards and two touchdowns.

The Vikings backfield combined for five scores and 356 yards on the night, as quarterback Logan Lockhart added two scores on 10 carries for 66 yards.

Marshall wasn’t surprised his guys stepped up in a big way.