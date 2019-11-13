VALPARAISO — For the past two years, opposing quarterbacks have peered over their offensive lines and seen Valparaiso defensive linemen Dylan Dingman and Cooper Jones ready to race each other to the backfield.
Few high school teams can start Division I prospects on each end of the defensive line with quality in the middle, too. Times No. 1 Valparaiso can.
“I think we all compete with each other,” Dingman said. “If someone gets a sack, we're high-fiving each other. But we all want to get sacks, we all want to get in the backfield and make the quarterback's life not too great.
As teams have double-teamed Jones this season, Dingman has stepped up to lead Valparaiso in sacks. Jacob Hruska and Isaiah Tidwell are having productive seasons on the interior, and Dingman continues to emerge.
The junior has 11 sacks through 11 games — twice as many as Jones and Noah Beller, who are tied for second with 5 1/2.
Dingman started as a linebacker and at 6-foot-2 1/2, 240 pounds, could move there in college. He said he has interest from Mid-American Conference schools, with Western Michigan recruiting him hardest.
Coach Bill Marshall said that although Dingman and Jones are totally different people and players, they complement each other perfectly.
Dingman is shorter and broader, while Jones is lankier at 6-6. Marshall said Jones loves heavy metal, while Dingman listens to '90s rap and even has a retro fashion sense.
Jones may stand out more as one of the tallest players on the field, but Dingman completes Valpo's defensive front.
“He's probably pound-for-pound one of our strongest kids, which is why it was so impactful for him to go from linebacker to defensive line and anchor the other side of our line,” Marshall said. “Teams have tried to take away Cooper, and by doing so that has really opened up and highlighted all the things that Dylan is able to do.”
Dingman said his confidence has jumped from last year, his first at defensive end. Valparaiso's intense practice sessions help, too.
Vikings offensive tackles Ben Scott and John Hofer both have FBS interest. Both stand at least 6-5 and weight over 300 pounds. Dingman and Jones go against them each week, alternating matchups — and it has helped everyone.
“It's a battle every play,” Hofer said. “You can tell (Dingman) has really been in the weight room in the offseason. He got a lot stronger, been working on the footwork and you can tell it has been paying off.”
On Tuesday, Marshall led the Vikings onto the snow-covered field at Benjamin Franklin Middle School with "Snow Miser" from the 1974 Christmas special "The Year Without A Santa Claus" blaring over the speakers.
Valpo prepped for Friday's Class 5A regional championship at Mishawaka (8-3) by practicing on Ben Franklin's grass field. But the Cavemen offer more change-ups than just a natural playing surface.
Mishawaka runs the triple option and has racked up over 3,000 yards rushing. Sophomore Justin Fisher has rushed for 1,237 yards and 15 touchdowns, while senior Donovan Snyder is at 915 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Mishawaka beat Portage 42-27 in its season opener and fell to Penn 21-13. Valparaiso beat Portage 46-7 and topped Penn 34-14. The Vikings fell 29-20 at Mishawaka last season, allowing 284 rushing yards on 6.0 yards per attempt in the process.
Marshall said Valpo was embarrassed. This time around, the Vikes will need to sustain drives to keep limit the defense's time on the field.
“Last year, losing to Mishawaka is a big motivation for us,” Dingman said. “We want to be where we were last year as well as progress too and make it to that state game. That's every kid's dream playing high school football, and I know that's my dream as well.”