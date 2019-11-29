INDIANAPOLIS – New Palestine hadn’t played in many close games this year, but in the first half of the Class 5A state championship, Valparaiso held tough.
Vikings kicker Liam Shepherd nailed a 36-yard field goal with 15 seconds left in the second quarter to knot the score at 10-10. Despite a false start penalty on the previous play, which backed Valparaiso up 5 yards, the junior was unfazed and kicked the ball straight through the uprights. His third field goal of the postseason capped off a 17-play, 61-yard drive that spanned nearly eight minutes and pushed Valparaiso one step closer to a possible upset.
The Dragons got on the board first and looked as if they’d dominate the Vikings, much like they’ve done against all of their previous opponents. But after junior quarterback Lincoln Roth connected on a 24-yard pass to junior wide receiver Blake Austin on the game’s opening drive, Valparaiso responded with a passing touchdown of its own to get right back in the game.
On second-and-16 from the New Palestine’s 25, senior quarterback CJ Opperman lofted a pinpoint pass to senior wide receiver Antonio Osorio on a fade route. Osorio was able to get behind the secondary and caught the pass right in stride before diving head first into the end zone. The game-tying score marked second receiving touchdown of the postseason.
Dragons senior kicker Alex Kropp made a 23-yard field goal to give New Palestine a brief 10-7 lead before Shepherd converted the equalizer to close out the half.