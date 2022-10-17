Valpo's Justin Clark grows into starting quarterback job

Valparaiso junior quarterback Justin Clark credits his teammates and coaches for making him a better football player.

Clark, who passed for 124 yards and ran for a score in Valpo’s 21-14 comeback victory Friday at Lake Central, has improved as the regular season progressed for the Vikings.

“It was growing pains for sure,” said Clark, who became the starting quarterback in Week 3. “I get a little bit in my head, so I’d have to work on that. I have to work on a few things, but it’s getting better.”

Clark is 5-2 as a starter, and he said the coaches have helped him out tremendously.

“They walked me through every single thing that I needed to do,” he said.

That tutelage paid off in the second half with Valpo trailing Lake Central 14-0. Clark had thrown for just 12 yards. He heated up and so did the Vikings.

Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said Clark’s ability to process the game and being able to slow things down a little bit helped turn things around.

“Trust in his reads and do the things that he is capable of doing and staying within that umbrella of capability has really been what’s worked for us,” Marshall said. “It ends up being a 6-3 ball team.”

In two second-half drives Clark found Scotty Bradney for a 36-yard completion and hooked up with Julian Stokes for passes of 23 and 35 yards.

Clark said it was making the game simple and focusing on his No. 1 read. Bradney finished with four receptions for 56 yards.

“I love (Bradney),” Clark said. “He’s always open. He finds himself open all the time. He has a lot of heart, and that’s my favorite thing about him.”

Marshall said Clark’s biggest asset is his composure.

“I think the other biggest thing that he also brings is the ability to go ahead and run the football,” he said. “You saw a couple of times of not being afraid to stick it up in the middle, being able to bounce outside and have some explosive plays. He’s still working on the passing game, but it’s coming along.”

Clark had a couple 9-yard runs against Lake Central, and he caught the two-point conversion pass on the Philly Special play to knot the game at 14-14 in the fourth quarter. The offense also got a big boost from sophomore running back Thomas Burda, who rushed 28 times for 113 yards and two scores.

“He’s a beast,” Clark said. “He also had some growing pains because we’re young, but he really picked it up in the second half.”

Clark said he trusted his line more and was able to find his receivers.

“Coach called great plays for over the middle,” he said. “We had a play that worked three times in a row.

Clark has completed 44 of 103 passes for 637 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Burda said Clark is a very good leader.

“I like how he leads in practice,” Burda said. “... Ian (Wilson) obviously got hurt unfortunately, but I love the way Justin stepped in, and he’s doing a great job.”

Early in the season Clark split time at quarterback with Wilson, a senior who is now sidelined with an injury. Marshall said they expect to get Wilson back at some point.

“They have been kind of pairing back and forth, a 1A and a 1B just kind of working together and doing a great job,” Marshall said.

Valpo opens sectional play on Oct. 28 at La Porte, and it will be in capable hands with Clark under center.

“We’re going to simplify the game, and we’re going to take it to ‘em,” he said.