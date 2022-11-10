Versatile Payton Young 'a rock' amongst Merrillville linebackers

Merrillville’s defense is filled with energetic personalities that match the high energy, fast-paced style of ball the Pirates pride themselves in playing. Somebody needs to keep them grounded.

That’s where senior Payton Young steps in.

“He’s a rock,” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “He’s definitely one of our smartest players and he’s definitely one of our most vocal players as far as getting guys in the right spots which makes him such an important part of our team.”

Young has proven to be a consistent, physical force at linebacker for a Merrillville team set to play Duneland Athletic Conference rival Valparaiso for a regional championship Friday. While fellow senior Rahkeem McLin runs around looking to gamble on plays and get after the ballcarrier Young hangs back as the steady playmaker on the back end.

He’s the glue that keeps the linebacking corps whole.

“McLin, he’s always flying around and making plays but sometimes he gets distracted,” Young said. “I’ve got to make sure he knows the calls. I’ve got to be loud, got to be physical. I know I have to set the tone out there.”

Young has done just that to the tune of 36 tackles, two fumble recoveries and two quarterback hurries from the linebacker spot this season but is now unlocking more opportunity at running back. Merrillville rationed Young’s offensive snaps during the bulk of the regular season to keep him healthy for a playoff run that now sees him taking an increasing number of touches with production following suit.

Against Valparaiso, Young could wind up playing linebacker, running back, receiver, fullback, punt returner and kick return by the end of the night. This comes after predominantly playing H-back as a junior.

“He’s a real versatile player,” Seiss said.

As a freshman, Young projected to play a traditional running back or receiver role. He spent the bulk of his training playing both spots but during a summer one-on-one drill at a 7-on-7 camp he elevated toward the ball on a fade route, landed awkwardly and broke his leg.

The break sent Young into surgery for repair and kept him away from the field for extended time. He weighed about 180 pounds when he got hurt but was up to 240 by the time he underwent a second surgery to remove screws his sophomore year.

“That was the hardest part of coming back was having to deal with all of that gained weight,” he said. “I was big. I’m around 215, maybe 220 now but back then it was a hard adjustment to come back to where I was confident running, cutting and jumping. I had to trust myself and my trainer because I was scared to jump, scared to cut.”

Despite the lingering fear, Young said he never questioned playing football because he loved it too much. With practice reps came renewed confidence that he wasn’t going to hurt himself. The weight gain wound up lending itself well to playing linebacker where he’s become a focal point in the Pirate defense. It’s also opened up his options as a runner when he takes handoffs.

“He’s got good vision and gets north to south real quick,” Seiss said. “He’s really light on his feet. I mean, he’s 220 pounds but doesn’t run like it. He’s a load to bring down, though.”

Young took a handful of college visits this past spring and is looking to play at the next level. He said he’s seen teammates like senior Phillip Roche commit to Missouri and senior Justin Marshall commit to Colorado State which keeps him motivated to be next.

“I’m getting my grades up and doing what I can in the classroom and on the field,” Young said. “I’m just being patient and waiting for the right things to come.”

The rest of the playoffs come first.

“I feel like we made a lot of adjustments since the regular season ended,” Young said. “Our offense is coming together, looking good. Our defense is coming together. The two-way guys like myself and Roche are conditioned and doing different things to make sure we’re at our best and ready for these games.”

PHOTOS: Merrillville at Hammond Central football Gallery HTML code Uploaded-images 5A football sectional final: Hammond Central vs. Merrillville Hammond Central's Ahkeem Harrington, foreground, reacts with teammate Greg Dotson after Harrington's touchdown Friday in the 5A Sectional 9 fi… Uploaded-images 5A football sectional final: Hammond Central vs. Merrillville Merrillville's Terrelle Elmore reacts after taking a blocked punt for a touchdown on Friday in the 5A Sectional 9 final in Hammond. Uploaded-images 5A football sectional final: Hammond Central vs. Merrillville Merrillville's Terrelle Elmore, left, reacts with teammate Roshaun McGee after Elmore's touchdown on Friday in the 5A Sectional 9 final in Hammond. Uploaded-images 5A football sectional final: Hammond Central vs. Merrillville Merrillville's Payton Young, left, finds room to run on Friday in the 5A Sectional 9 final in Hammond. Uploaded-images 5A football sectional final: Hammond Central vs. Merrillville Hammond Central's Jordan Woods, center, tries to hold off Merrillville's Adonis Rodgers on Friday in the 5A Sectional 9 final in Hammond. Uploaded-images 5A football sectional final: Hammond Central vs. Merrillville Merrillville's Javeoin Gills, right, watches Hammond Central's Nikos Evans on Friday in the 5A Sectional 9 final in Hammond. Uploaded-images 5A football sectional final: Hammond Central vs. Merrillville Merrillville's Payton Young, left, shoves down Hammond Central's Jason Ray on Friday in the 5A Sectional 9 final in Hammond. Uploaded-images 5A football sectional final: Hammond Central vs. Merrillville Merrillville's Jaylen Thomas, left, feeds the ball to Justin Marshall on Friday in the 5A Sectional 9 final in Hammond. Uploaded-images 5A football sectional final: Hammond Central vs. Merrillville Hammond Central's Jordan Woods, center, finds room to run in the red zone on Friday in the 5A Sectional 9 final in Hammond. Uploaded-images 5A football sectional final: Hammond Central vs. Merrillville Merrillville's Justin Marshall tries to lean forward for the goal line on Friday in the 5A Sectional 9 final in Hammond. Uploaded-images 5A football sectional final: Hammond Central vs. Merrillville Hammond Central's Akheem Harrington, right, tries to find a hole on Friday in the 5A Sectional 9 final in Hammond. Uploaded-images 5A football sectional final: Hammond Central vs. Merrillville Merrillville's Justin Marshall, left, scores a two-point conversion on Friday in the 5A Sectional 9 final in Hammond.