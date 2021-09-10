Versatile playmaker Phillip Roche starring on Merrillville's defense

MERRILLVILLE — Phillip Roche isn’t one to back down from a challenge, no matter how far outside his comfort zone he winds up going.
The Merrillville junior looked well on his way to becoming a star playmaker of the future last season when he averaged 5.6 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns in limited varsity reps with the Pirates. Roche contributed on Friday nights, but he shined on Saturday mornings in junior varsity competition.
Roche was prepared to take his game to the next level with an aggressive summer of receiving and rushing drills when he was pulled aside at school last spring.
“One of the defensive coaches came up to me and asked if I’d like to come play on that side of the ball,” Roche said. “I wanted to take that challenge head on. I was all in and I just wanted to buckle down and be the best.”
Merrillville coach Brad Seiss has always preached to his players that versatility is key, often having everyone but quarterbacks learn how to play both ways during summer camps. For Roche, the summer months proved to be a crash course in how to play in the secondary.
“Phillip is really versatile in what we’re able to do with him,” Seiss said. “He’s rangy and athletic and we don’t just use him in coverage. We can bring him off the edge. He’s our most instinctive defensive player and he is maybe our best tackler.”
Roche continued to shine throughout the summer as a running back and inside receiver, but as the 2021 season began, he earned a starting spot in the secondary. The junior shined in the season opener against Andrean, grabbing two interceptions and delivering two tackles for a loss. He erupted for eight tackles against Hobart, including six solo tackles, and he added two more tackles in the backfield against Crown Point.
“I was motivated knowing that we have a great offense and we can also have a great defense,” Roche said. “We want to go out there, get stops, and get the ball back for the offense. I’m just doing what my team needs me to do.”
That ideology isn’t lost on Seiss, who has gone out of his way to say how unselfish Roche’s approach to this season has been for the Pirates.
“He would’ve been one of our top skill guys, but he has really embraced being unselfish by playing defense,” Seiss said. “We try to develop as many guys and as much depth as we can. We had some depth on offense, but he’s at a position (on defense) where we don’t have a whole lot of depth. He’s so valuable to our defense.”
Roche’s offensive ability has given him the vision for how to stop opposing receivers and running backs. He’s able to stay a step ahead of the opposition in part because he’s been in their shoes. While he once modeled his game after Green Bay receiver Davante Adams or Baltimore running back Le’Veon Bell, Roche now spends time watching Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey.
“It doesn’t matter what side of the ball I’m on,” Roche said. “I want to make a play. When I’m out there, it’s time to make a play and that’s what my focus is on.”
