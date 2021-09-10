Versatile playmaker Phillip Roche starring on Merrillville's defense

MERRILLVILLE — Phillip Roche isn’t one to back down from a challenge, no matter how far outside his comfort zone he winds up going.

The Merrillville junior looked well on his way to becoming a star playmaker of the future last season when he averaged 5.6 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns in limited varsity reps with the Pirates. Roche contributed on Friday nights, but he shined on Saturday mornings in junior varsity competition.

Roche was prepared to take his game to the next level with an aggressive summer of receiving and rushing drills when he was pulled aside at school last spring.

“One of the defensive coaches came up to me and asked if I’d like to come play on that side of the ball,” Roche said. “I wanted to take that challenge head on. I was all in and I just wanted to buckle down and be the best.”

Merrillville coach Brad Seiss has always preached to his players that versatility is key, often having everyone but quarterbacks learn how to play both ways during summer camps. For Roche, the summer months proved to be a crash course in how to play in the secondary.