HOBART –Adversity.

Hobart senior quarterback Jonny Sorensen called that the word of the night after his Brickies’ 16-13 win against the Chesterton Trojans to start the season. The first-year starter helped orchestrate a come-from-behind win in his first game with a new team.

The highlight—a 31-yard read option quarterback keeper to put Hobart up 13-7 midway through the third quarter—personified that adversity. Fans watching on celebrated what looked like a well-orchestrated play call.

It wasn’t.

“Completely broken play,” Sorensen admitted.

Sorensen’s 31-yard scamper wasn’t supposed to be a read option rush but when he realized the play was busted and with a gap in front of him took off running untouched. His touchdown wound up being a decisive turning point in the win.

“It looked like the Red Sea was opening in front of me,” Sorensen said. “I prayed to God before the game and it looked like the Red Sea was opening.”

Not all mistakes are created equal.

“We’ll take it,” Sorensen said. He completed 9-of-15 passes for 138 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown to senior wideout TJ Caldwell, and ran for another 33 yards on nine touches. Junior running back Willy Shearer was a workhorse himself with 124 yards on 10 carries.

“The first game you never know what you’re going to get, so I’m proud of how our guys came out and fought tonight,” Hobart coach Craig Osika said. “There’s a lot to fix. I’ve got a sheet of notes that we’ve got to fix this or fix that. But we got a win and got a lot done.”

An offensive possession after Sorensen’s go-ahead score to break a 7-7 halftime tie Hobart junior kicker Zander Lankford hit a 40-yard field goal to push the lead to 10. That proved to be so important that Sorensen credited Lankford with winning the game.

That’s because Chesterton junior running back Brady McCormack wasn’t quite done yet.

McCormack’s 25 yarder into the end zone a minute into the fourth quarter brought the Trojans within three but that was as close as they’d get to reclaiming an advantage they initially took when senior quarterback Sebastian Boswell rushed in from a yard out for the first score of the game a minute into the second quarter.

McCormack’s late-game heroics running downhill weren’t enough. He finished with 126 yards on 17 touches mostly after senior rusher Garrett Lewis exited the game with 83 yards on 13 touches with an apparent ankle injury late in the third quarter.

“He runs hard,” Chesterton coach Mark Peterson said of McCormack’s effort.

It just wasn’t enough to overcome a Hobart team that seemingly got better as the game went on.

“It was a team effort,” Sorensen said. “Everybody put their heads down. They grinded. They made plays.”

Busted quarterback read options for touchdowns help.

Hobart will take it.

“It’s good to start the year off with a positive,” Osika said. “But you’ve got to understand that we can be better. I’m proud of how we played. I’m proud that we won. But we can get better.”

