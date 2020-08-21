Vode saves himself, the day for Hobart

CHESTERTON — Zach Vode redeemed himself not once but twice.
The Hobart senior caught quarterback Riley Johnston’s first pass Friday and quickly fumbled it. The next pass Johnston completed was a 25-yard score that Vode pulled down between two defenders in the third quarter.
“I was so mad about that fumble. I don’t know how I did that,” Vode said. “It felt amazing. That was making up for that fumble.”
Later, Vode was setting up to punt and a bad snap resulted in a 7-yard loss. The Trojans marched down the field, getting near the goal line when a Chris Mullen pass was tipped.
Vode snatched it from the air and went 97 yards to seal No. 3 Hobart's 24-10 victory over No. 5 Chesterton.
“As soon as I saw that thing in the air, I was just going after it,” Vode said. “As soon as I shed that first guy, I was gone.”
“Guys like him and Bobby (Babcock) are the Division I guys we have on the team. They should be making those plays,” Hobart coach Craig Osika said.
The Trojans were in control for most of the first half.
Mullen capped a nearly seven-minute scoring drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to open the game. He had 125 total yards but also threw a pair of interceptions in the first two quarters.
Mullen didn’t find the same success in the second half and finished with just under 200 total yards for the game.
Johnston intercepted a Mullen pass just before halftime and ran it back inside the Trojans 10-yard line. The Chesterton defense held, though, stopping the Brickies on three consecutive runs.
The Brickies spiked the ball on fourth down, mistaking it for third down and giving Chesterton the ball back with 0.3 seconds left in the second quarter. The Trojans took a knee and went into the break leading 7-3.
“We’ve got three guys (on the offensive line) who have never played a varsity game in their life,” Osika said. “Their head’s spinning because it’s obviously faster than any freshman or JV game they’ve ever played in.”
Hobart scored its only points of the first half with a Miki Djankovich 26-yard field goal in the second quarter. The Brickies had only 34 total yards in the first half. Chesterton had 145 but also turned the ball over three times.
Marc Enslen sealed the game late with a 1-yard touchdown run with under two minutes to go. He set up that score with a 37-yard run.
The Brickies defense recovered a fumble on the subsequent Trojans drive to clinch it.
“We play Chesterton. We play Merrillville. We know it’s going to be tough. They’re 6A teams,” Osika said. “We do that for a reason. We want to test our kids and see where we’re at.”
