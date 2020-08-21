Vode saves himself, the day for Hobart

Mullen didn’t find the same success in the second half and finished with just under 200 total yards for the game.

Johnston intercepted a Mullen pass just before halftime and ran it back inside the Trojans 10-yard line. The Chesterton defense held, though, stopping the Brickies on three consecutive runs.

The Brickies spiked the ball on fourth down, mistaking it for third down and giving Chesterton the ball back with 0.3 seconds left in the second quarter. The Trojans took a knee and went into the break leading 7-3.

“We’ve got three guys (on the offensive line) who have never played a varsity game in their life,” Osika said. “Their head’s spinning because it’s obviously faster than any freshman or JV game they’ve ever played in.”

Hobart scored its only points of the first half with a Miki Djankovich 26-yard field goal in the second quarter. The Brickies had only 34 total yards in the first half. Chesterton had 145 but also turned the ball over three times.

Marc Enslen sealed the game late with a 1-yard touchdown run with under two minutes to go. He set up that score with a 37-yard run.

The Brickies defense recovered a fumble on the subsequent Trojans drive to clinch it.