Voice of the Region: Whiting alum Brian Jennings to call Hobart state championship for IHSAA

Last week, Jennings was able to call Hobart's semistate victory over Marion alongside his younger brother and Whiting football coach Brett Jennings. The two of them broadcast the game for WJOB and the IHSAA Champions Network.

Earlier this year, Brett Jennings made his broadcasting debut with WJOB before the Oilers' football season was reinstated amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 1998 Whiting grad leaned on his older brother for advice, and he's gained even more respect for his sibling's craft after working beside him at the Brickyard.

"It was fun, but it was intense," Brett Jennings said. "Brian accumulated and delivered so much information in that broadcast that it was sometimes overwhelming to me, to be honest. ... Sometimes I wasn't even able to comprehend everything he was saying, and he's doing all of this while taking stats and throwing out a bunch of facts. It's impressive to say the least."

Brett Jennings will try to be in attendance Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Brickies look to cap off their memorable campaign. But if he is unable to make it to Indianapolis, he won't hesitate to tune in to his brother's call.