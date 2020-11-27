 Skip to main content
Voice of the Region: Whiting alum Brian Jennings to call Hobart state championship for IHSAA
PREP FOOTBALL | STATE FINALS

Voice of the Region: Whiting alum Brian Jennings to call Hobart state championship for IHSAA

Brian Jennings -- broadcast

Whiting grad Brian Jennings will be a TV play-by-play announcer for the IHSAA Champions Network during Hobart's matchup with Roncalli in the Class 4A state final Friday.

 Provided by Brian Jennings

INDIANAPOLIS — This is the opportunity that Brian Jennings once dreamed of, and now it's right in front of him.

The 1987 Whiting alum and Griffith baseball coach was chosen by the IHSAA Champions Network to call a pair of state football finals Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"A couple years ago I got asked to do some IHSAA Network stuff for girls basketball and baseball, and it just evolved to this year when they asked me if I wanted to do football," Jennings said. " ... It's really cool because I grew up around this stuff. I watched all of the state championships as a kid." 

Jennings, who began his freelance broadcasting career in the early 1990s, will first be a radio color commentator for the Class 2A game between Fort Wayne Bishop Luers and Western Boone.

Then, shortly afterward, he'll switch over to being a TV color commentator for Hobart's Class 4A meeting with Roncalli (12-1). The Brickies (11-2) are seeking their fifth state championship and first since 1993.

Jennings said he knows a few members of Hobart's coaching staff "very well," and he wouldn't want to be anywhere else than in the broadcast booth as the Brickies try to add to their rich football history.

"There's no doubt that I'm excited," Jennings said. "I grew up in Whiting and when you look at Whiting and Hobart, they're very similar communities in terms of the work ethic and the mentality of the people. ... Obviously, I have to be bias free, and I can't root for Hobart on-air, but I can promise you deep down that I'll be rooting for the Brickies."

Last week, Jennings was able to call Hobart's semistate victory over Marion alongside his younger brother and Whiting football coach Brett Jennings. The two of them broadcast the game for WJOB and the IHSAA Champions Network.

Earlier this year, Brett Jennings made his broadcasting debut with WJOB before the Oilers' football season was reinstated amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 1998 Whiting grad leaned on his older brother for advice, and he's gained even more respect for his sibling's craft after working beside him at the Brickyard.

"It was fun, but it was intense," Brett Jennings said. "Brian accumulated and delivered so much information in that broadcast that it was sometimes overwhelming to me, to be honest. ... Sometimes I wasn't even able to comprehend everything he was saying, and he's doing all of this while taking stats and throwing out a bunch of facts. It's impressive to say the least."

Brett Jennings will try to be in attendance Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Brickies look to cap off their memorable campaign. But if he is unable to make it to Indianapolis, he won't hesitate to tune in to his brother's call.

"Growing up, I used to listen to him call Whiting games on WJOB when I was around 10 years old," Brett Jennings said. "It's going to be pretty awesome for him and for us as a family. My dad (Larry) is proud of him. My dad is a hard-nosed, tough guy who worked in a mill for 38 years, and I know it's going to make him super proud to have his son call that game for a program that is as historic as Hobart."

Brian Jennings will mark this moment as another milestone in his broadcasting career. But for what it's worth, he still doesn't think he's reached his peak.

"You always have to pay attention and be prepared because you never know who is listening," Brian Jennings said. "I'm 52 years old, and I'm still chasing a dream. My goal is to someday be on a major network. Will it happen? I don't know. But if you don't try, you'll never get that opportunity. You just have to keep pushing.

"It took me over 25 years to get a break like this."

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

