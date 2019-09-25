Nearly two weeks after 14-year-old Curtis Walton Jr. died in an accidental drowning, his family has decided to donate his organs.
The Walton family confirmed the donation to The Times on Wednesday. Walton Jr. was a freshman football player on Calumet New Tech's varsity team and died September 12 after being found unresponsive in the school's pool.
The community has rallied around Walton since. Calumet honored Walton during its game against Whiting on September 13, releasing 19 red balloons for Walton's No. 19 jersey and showing a video tribute.
On September 16, Gary native and current NFL player Lonnie Johnson Jr. told the Walton family he would pay for Curtis Walton's funeral, which will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at True Light Fellowship Church in Griffith.
Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the same location.