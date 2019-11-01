MERRILLVILLE – With the game on the line, Khris Walton came through.
Lafayette Jefferson was looking to tie Merrillville late in the fourth quarter and had one final chance to keep its undefeated season alive. Facing fourth-and-goal from the Pirates’ 8-yard line, Bronchos sophomore quarterback Brady Preston dropped back to pass and before he could set his feet, he was drilled by Walton.
Preston’s pass flew over the head of his intended wide receiver in the end zone, and Merrillville held on for a thrilling 27-20 victory in the Class 6A Sectional 1 opener to advance to its second straight sectional championship.
“Before we went out on the field, (assistant) coach (Josh) Sabinas basically said, ‘Big time players make big time plays,’” Walton said. “So I had to go out there and show that I’m a big time player, and I had to make a big time play.”
In addition to his game-sealing hit, Walton also had a two sacks and recorded the Pirates’ longest play of the game.
The Bronchos, who entered the contest averaging 55.6 points per game, were trying to pull off a Hail Mary just before halftime, but the throw never happened. Junior quarterback Maximus Grimes dropped back to pass and was forced out of the pocket by Walton. However, when he turned up field and planted to throw, he fell to the ground with a non-contact leg injury and dropped the ball.
Walton scooped up the fumble and raced down the middle of the field for a 55-yard score. His heads up play was his second defensive touchdown of the season, and Merrillville coach Brad Seiss commended the senior for his IQ.
If Walton simply dove on the fumble, the turnover wouldn’t have mattered because the first-half clock had already run out. Instead, he picked it up and the unusual score proved to be one of the most crucial plays in a back-and-forth game.
“I think it was very big for the team’s morale,” Walton said. “I was just trying to score, and it helped finish out the game.”
“It gave us huge momentum for about five seconds because they scored right after that,” Merrilville coach Brad Seiss said. “But it was a big play.”
Down 14-6 to start the second half, Lafayette Jefferson senior running back Marquis Munoz scored on the first play of the third quarter. He took an inside hand up the middle, bounced to the outside and ran down the visiting sideline for an 80-yard touchdown. He also scored on a two-point conversion to tie the game, and Seiss said he had a lot of respect for the Bronchos’ workhorse.
Munoz finished the game with 38 carries for 285 yards and three touchdowns and ended the year with 169 carries for 27 rushing touchdowns and 1,491 yards.
“Munoz is their all-time leading rusher, a really good player and hard runner,” Seiss said. “He never went down on first contact. Nothing but good things to say about the way he runs the ball, and that is where they were able to have the majority of their success this year.”
Senior running back Damian Dixon scored the game winning touchdown on a three-yard run early in the fourth quarter. He totaled nine carries for 27 yards and two scores and couldn’t hide his smile consdiring that two years ago he was sidelined with a torn ACL.
Now, he’s fully healthy and his focus has shifted to Crown Point, who also moved on to the sectional championship. The Pirates beat the Bulldogs in overtime in Week 3 but have lost to Crown Point three straight years in the postseason — including a 17-13 loss last season in the sectional championship.
“We’re excited for this one,” Dixon said. “We want this bad.”