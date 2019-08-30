PORTAGE — Zack Warchus was just trying to bleed a little clock late in the first half on Friday night, content with taking his Portage team into the locker room up three scores over visiting Lowell.
Facing a third-and-long from deep in his own territory with under a minute left in the second quarter, Warchus ran straight up the middle trying to churn out a few yards. Instead, the senior quarterback saw nothing but green turf open up in front of him. Warchus ran 93 yards for a backbreaking score that put Portage up four touchdowns going into the half.
Warchus finished with 381 yards of total offense and he accounted for four touchdowns as Portage routed the Red Devils 35-9 in the final nonconference game for each team.
“I was just trying to stay inbounds and the blocking was great and I was able to get a good score before the half,” Warchus said. “I didn’t really have to do anything. I didn’t have to make any moves. I made my reads and my guys opened up some holes for me.”
Warchus ran for 212 yards and three touchdowns while throwing for 169 yards. His 29-yard touchdown pass to Tylee Swopes kicked off the scoring on Portage’s third play of the game. Senior running back Jaylynn Gholson added a 10-yard rushing touchdown.
Warchus was quick to point out that Portage’s success on Friday “wasn’t about me,” while giving credit to his offensive line. The Indians feature an all-senior line with returning starters Jared Gunning, Kyle Kirkpatrick and Antonio Reese and first-year starters Jacob Smolnicky and Zyaire Shermon.
“Those guys are the key to our success,” Portage coach Darren Rodriguez. “Up front we’ve got a group that we’re finding some continuity from. We struggled running the ball last week (in a loss to Mishawaka) and they showed me a lot tonight.”
Swopes had four catches for 68 yards while Scott Hansen added five catches for 63 yards.
Sophomore running back Ryan Marx led the Red Devils (1-1) with 98 rushing yards before leaving with a non-contact leg injury. Reserve running back Jacob Chandler scored Lowell’s lone touchdown.