'Warrior' mentality: Notre Dame-bound Drayk Bowen plays through pain at state

INDIANAPOLIS — “Drayk is obviously a warrior.”

That was Andrean coach Chris Skinner’s reaction to star senior running back and linebacker Drayk Bowen’s performance in Friday’s Class 2A state final loss.

Bowen left the field, clearly in pain, in the first quarter of the 59ers' 20-10 loss to get treatment on his ankle.

“I got rolled up on,” Bowen said, “but I was good enough to play the entire game. So we taped it up and I was good.”

“I didn’t think there was any doubt he was going to get that thing taped up and be back in there,” Skinner said.

Despite the injury, Bowen still made his presence felt.

The four-star Notre Dame recruit tallied 95 yards on the ground, facing a tough Wildcats front seven that made him work for every inch. He also caught his only target for a 12-yard gain that moved the chains for a 59ers offense that struggled to do that on the day.

He also recorded seven tackles and a pass breakup on defense.

Even more impressive? Bowen served as the 59ers punter. He averaged 41.3 yards per punt, routinely pinning Mater Dei deep in its own territory, including a drive that started on the Wildcats’ 11 thanks to Bowen’s leg.

“I don’t know what percent he was playing at,” Skinner said. “But you know he’s going to give it 100%. If he’s out there, he’s going to give it his all.”

Even with a heavy wrap on his ankle, Bowen was still the 59ers' most impactful player.

If anything, Bowen’s performance on Friday was emblematic of his entire time as a 59er.

“You know what he’s done for this program,” Skinner said, “what he’s given to this program.”

Bowen will graduate from Andrean early to enroll at Notre Dame for the spring semester.

“It was great to be able to compete with them one last time,” Bowen said of his teammates. “Injuries have held our team back a lot of this year; we battled through them though.”

Bowen’s 1,784 rushing yards, 29 total touchdowns, 144 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, five sacks, two interceptions and four forced fumbles may well earn him Mr. Football when all is said and done. But it doesn’t outweigh his love of Andrean football.

“Being able to compete with my brothers one last time was a special feeling,” Bowen said. “Even though it didn’t turn out the way we wanted, it was still great to be able to compete with them.”

