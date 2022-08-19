Week 1 roundup: Lake Central, Chesterton, Hammond Central, River Forest win

Lake Central opened its season with a 47-0 win over visiting Munster on Friday night.

The Indians wasted little time, as junior running back Xavier Williams rushed for 47 yards on the opening drive of the game, setting up a Jonny Sorensen 9-yard rushing score to cap a six-play, 61-yard scoring series.

"We do a lot better job on executing the '1/11th' because last year we would lose a couple guys mentally on some plays," Lake Central coach Rick Good said. "This team is a lot tougher mentally than last year."

Williams then scored himself on a 53-yard run in the next drive for Lake Central. Williams rushed for 145 yards, including 121 in the first half.

The Indians went with a two-QB system with Sorensen and Chase Kwiatkowski both throwing for scores in the first half.

Sorensen's came at the 2:29 mark of the second quarter when he threw a fade pass in stride to sophomore wide receiver Lamarr Richardson to make it 21-0.

"LJ (Lamarr Richardson) is a player that teams have to account for because he's had a couple explosive plays and if teams put an extra man or two in the box, they can get exposed," Good said.

Kwiatkowski's came on a 14-yarder to James Graham III in the back of the end zone right before the first half ended.

"We're going to be a little more balanced because both of them can throw it and run it," said Good.

The defense also got on the board after Mylan Davis recovered a Munster fumble and ran it back 35 yards.

Munster running back Brendan Budeselich rushed for 33 yards and defensive back AJ Prieboy recorded a 31-yard interception return for the Mustangs.

Lake Central has now won seven straight over Munster and eight of its last 11 against the Mustangs.

Chesterton 35, Hobart 20: Ethan Troy scored a pair of touchdowns as Chesterton earned a home win over Hobart.

The Trojans opened a 28-0 lead before the Brickies rallied to pull within 28-14.

Chesterton came up with fourth-down stops in the red zone on two occasions, once in the fourth quarter.

Troy picked up a fumble and brought it back 50 yards for a touchdown and added a score on the ground later in the night.

Hanover Central 63, EC Central 6: Kyle Haessly scored five touchdowns for Hanover Central en route to a commanding victory.

Wildcats quarterback Tony Bartolomeo Jr. added two scores of his own through the air.

Hammond Central 30, South Bend Washington 6: Hammond Central opened its season with a road win.

Jordan Woods showed what makes him so dangerous early in the contest when he caught a pass around 5 yards past the line of scrimmage, made a host of defenders miss and scampered for a 45-yard gain before being pushed out of bounds inside the 5-yard line to set up the Wolves' first score.

Woods added another two scores later in the game, one rushing and one receiving.

Akeem Harrington added two touchdown runs in the win.

River Forest 22, Wheeler 15: Ayden Silver ran 31 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:19 remaining and intercepted a Wheeler pass in the end zone to lift the Ingots to the home win.

Silver also ran for the first two River Forest touchdowns.

Times Staff contributed to this story.