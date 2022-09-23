Week 6 prep football scoreboard

Friday's games
Andrean 24, Hobart 17
Benet 20, Marian Catholic 14
Calumet 19, Griffith 18
Chesterton 41, Portage 7
Crown Point 34, Valparaiso 14
Hammond Central 48, EC Central 6
Hanover Central 55, Boone Grove 7
Highland 12, Munster 7
Hillcrest 22, TF South 13
Indianapolis Cathedral 56, Morton 0
Lake Central, 35 Michigan City 31
Lake Station 30, South Central 20
Lowell 38, Kankakee Valley 29
Merrillville 41, LaPorte 3
River Forest 43, Bishop Noll 6
Whiting 7, Wheeler 6
Bremen at TF North
Saturday's Games
Frontier at North Newton, 11 a.m.
West Side at Indianapolis Washington, 2 p.m.
Bowman at Dugger Union, 4 p.m.