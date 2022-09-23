 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
web only urgent

Week 6 prep football scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0
Crown Point

Crown Point's Travis Roiter, left, and Mark Gonzales bring down Portage's Terrell Craft last week.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Friday's games

Andrean 24, Hobart 17

Benet 20, Marian Catholic 14

Calumet 19, Griffith 18

Chesterton 41, Portage 7

Crown Point 34, Valparaiso 14

Hammond Central 48, EC Central 6

Hanover Central 55, Boone Grove 7

Highland 12, Munster 7

Hillcrest 22, TF South 13

Indianapolis Cathedral 56, Morton 0

Lake Central, 35 Michigan City 31

Lake Station 30, South Central 20

Lowell 38, Kankakee Valley 29

People are also reading…

Merrillville 41, LaPorte 3

River Forest 43, Bishop Noll 6

Whiting 7, Wheeler 6

Bremen at TF North

Saturday's Games

Frontier at North Newton, 11 a.m.

West Side at Indianapolis Washington, 2 p.m.

Bowman at Dugger Union, 4 p.m.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts