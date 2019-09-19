No. 2 Merrillville (4-0) at No. 3 Michigan City (2-2)
When: 7 p.m. Friday, 90.5 FM WRTW, regionsports.com, Facebook.com/regionsports
What to know: Michigan City likely needs a win to stay alive in the Duneland Athletic Conference race, and Merrillville will pose plenty of challenges. After Valparaiso lit up the Wolves for 42 points last week, the Pirates enter with an explosive offense of their own.
Merrillville struggled in its lone road game, however, needing a miracle heave to edge Crown Point 27-24 in overtime two weeks ago. While the Pirates can take a loss and still win the DAC, it's tough to see them winning at Valpo on October 4 if they don't play well this week.
No. 1 Valparaiso (4-0) at No. 4 Chesterton (3-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday, 95.9 FM WEFM, rrsn.com
What to know: The other half of this week's fictional DAC playoff takes on a new theme this year. The winner earns the Campbell/Meridian Cup, a traveling trophy that will make its debut this week.
Valpo blasted Chesterton last year by a combined 78-7 score over two games, but this year could be different. The Trojans have already matched their 2018 win total and get to host the Vikings this time around. Michigan City found some success throwing on Valparaiso last week, and Chesterton quarterback Chris Mullen has already passed for nearly 1,000 yards.
Hobart (2-2) at No. 9 Andrean (2-2)
When: 7 p.m. Friday, regionsports.com, facebook.com/regionsports
What to know: This is a big battle for Northwest Crossroads Conference positioning, although neither team has faced Lowell yet. Andrean shocked the Brickies with a 41-7 road win to open league play last year, but Zack Merrill isn't here this time around.
Hobart has a tough defense and a solid ground game to pair with it, led by senior tailback DJ Lipke. The 59ers bring an accomplished offense of their own, however, as senior quarterback Noah Hamilton has been solid while junior tailback Ryan Walsh has already rushed for over 700 yards.
Munster (0-4) at Highland (2-2)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What to know: Highland snapped a 13-game losing streak in the Battle of the Bridge last season, and a winning streak is in play. The Trojans haven't looked as good the past three weeks as in their Week 1 upset of Morton, but they're 2-0 at home.
Munster is riding the struggle bus. The Mustangs have been outscored 162-14 this season, while Highland has been in and out of The Times Top 10.
No. 5 Crown Point (2-2) at Portage (1-3)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What to know: These teams have looked brilliant at times but rough at others. Who will be the most consistent group Friday?
The Indians' impressive offense came up short in scoring just nine points on Merrillville last week, while Crown Point earned a 10-0 win at Lake Central. CP features a pair of dangerous receivers in David O'Toole and Tysen Cazy, but the Bulldogs are only averaging 4.2 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Portage's defense has struggled outside of an impressive 35-9 win over Lowell.
Griffith (0-4) at Hanover Central (2-2)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What to know: Griffith couldn't have played a much tougher nonconference schedule, as the Panthers faced Michigan City, Valparaiso, Hobart and Lowell. While that led to an 0-4 start, Griffith and first-year head coach Adam Musielak should be well prepared for Greater South Shore Conference play.
Hanover Central has an imposing passing game between quarterbacks Tyler Fruehling and Blaze Cano, who have combined to throw for over 700 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior corner Jack Kuiper already has three interceptions, and the Wildcats thumped E.C. Central 34-6 in their only home game so far.