No. 2 Merrillville (6-0) at No. 1 Valparaiso (6-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday, WEFM-FM (95.9), 90.5 FM WRTW, www.rrsn.com, Regionsports.com, Facebook.com/regionsports
What to know: The game of the year in the Region. To this point, Merrillville and Valpo have proven to be a level above the rest of Northwest Indiana. This one should decide the Duneland Athletic Conference title.
Merrillville has the explosive passing game to test the Vikings, but will quarterbacks Aahric Whitehead and Peter Rodriguez have time to throw? Defensive ends Cooper Jones and Dylan Dingman have combined for nine sacks this season, although the Pirates have a tough offensive line led my Minnesota commit Martes Lewis.
On the other side, Valparaiso tailback Tommy Burbee is already up to 776 yards and 10 touchdowns on 7.8 yards per attempt. Merrillville has allowed just 14 points combined in its last three games, and defensive tackle Kenneth Grant is a massive run-stuffer.
Lake Central (3-3) at No. 4 Chesterton (4-2)
When: 7 p.m. Friday, www.rrsn.com
What to know: Lake Central has been feisty this year, as the Indians have won more games than either of the last two seasons. Sophomore linebacker Mel Hay is up to 64 tackles on the season for a defense that's allowing just 16 points per game.
Chesterton features a stingy defense of its own, as the Trojans are allowing 14.7 points per game thanks to a strong secondary. Defensive back Ben Slatcoff has already intercepted seven passes, and safety Kyle McWhirter leads the team with 45 tackles.
Clark (4-2) at Gavit (0-6)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What to know: Gavit is much better than its record indicates, as the Gladiators have faced a brutally front-loaded schedule with losses to the likes of Morton and TF South, among others. If Gavit plays like it did in a 26-24 loss at EC Central on Sept. 20, this should be a close one.
Clark likely needs a win to stay alive for a top-two spot in the Great Lakes Athletic Conference, and the Pioneers have won their last two road games. They'll hope to snap a five-game losing streak in this intracity rivalry.
No. 7 Hobart (4-2) at Highland (3-3)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What to know: The Brickies are on roll and have won four straight games, outscoring opponents by 107 points during that span. Senior running back DJ Lipke leads the way offensively with 10 rushing touchdowns and 96 rushing yards per game.
Hobart will rely on Lipke once again, as the Trojans look to slow him down and bounce back from a 24-7 loss to Lowell last week. With a victory, Highland would match its win total from all of last season and stay on track to secure its first winning season since 2016.
Kankakee Valley (2-4) at Andrean (3-3)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What to know: The Kougars are looking to rebound from their worst loss of the season — a 39-point loss to Hobart last week — and will have their work cut out for them against the 59ers.
Andrean scored a season-high 49 points last week against Munster and is looking to earn back-to-back victories for the first time this year. In order to do so, the 59ers will most likely turn to running back and linebacker Ryan Walsh.
The junior has been Andrean's main offensive catalyst with 11 rushing touchdowns this season, including two scores on the ground last week. He is averaging 161.3 yards per game and 8.8 yards per carry.
Hanover Central (3-3) at Whiting (2-4)
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Regionsports.com, Facebook.com/Regionsports (live video)
What to know: The Wildcats had their two-game winning streak snapped in a 29-point loss to No. 6 Boone Grove and will try to get back on track against a Whiting squad that is clearly rebuilding from last season.
In 2018, the Oilers only lost one game, but after graduating a number of talented seniors, this year has been an uphill battle. Whiting has lost three straight games, and its four losses overall are its most in a season since 2011.