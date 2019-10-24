Class 4A Sectional 17
No. 5 Hobart (7-2) at No. 4 Morton (8-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday, WEFM-FM (95.9) www.rrsn.com, WRTW-FM (90.5), Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/regionsports
What to know: The Brickies and Governors both ended their seasons with resounding wins to clinch outright titles in their respective conferences. This week, they will square off in the Region’s top sectional opener.
Hobart is on a seven-game winning streak, while Morton has won eight straight games and is back at full strength heading into the postseason. Starting quarterback Credell Prather Jr., who was sidelined for eight weeks with a right wrist injury sustained in a Week 1 loss to Highland, returned to the field last week at home against Clark.
The senior completed 14-of-21 pass attempts for 200 yards and four touchdowns on senior night but will face a formidable Brickies defense. Over the past three weeks, Hobart has only allowed seven points and forced 10 turnovers.
Highland (3-6) at EC Central (6-3)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What to know: The Trojans ended the regular season with three wins for the second time in three years, while the Cardinals finished second in the Great Lakes Athletic Conference in coach Dante Dinkins’ first year with the program.
Senior running backs Mike Perkins and Tahj Jordan have led the way for EC Central and will look to extend their prep careers against a Highland squad that fell in the final seconds at home against No. 9 Andrean last week.
Griffith (2-6) at Gavit (3-6)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What to know: The Panthers and Gladiators both started their seasons on six-game losing streaks but have found some momentum heading into their sectional matchup. Griffith won its final two regular season games, while Gavit is on a three-game winning streak.
Junior quarterback Carson Crowe is the main catalyst for the Panthers with six total touchdowns this year. However, he has thrown eight interceptions and completed just 38.2 percent of his pass attempts.
The Gladiators are seeking their first sectional victory in four years.
You have free articles remaining.
Class 4A Sectional 18
Kankakee Valley (4-5) at Plymouth (7-2)
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday
What to know: Plymouth ranks fifth in the state coaches poll thanks to an offense that scores 32.3 points per game.
Kankakee Valley could have weaknesses to poke at, however. The Kougars have scored 30-plus in consecutive games. The Pilgrims allow 20.3 on the season and gave up 40 in a home loss to NorthWood last week.
Class 2A Sectional 33
No. 7 Boone Grove (9-0) at Whiting (2-7)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What to know: Boone routed Whiting 56-0 last week, so this week's outcome may not be in doubt. But what will Wolves tailback Brae'ton Vann do for an encore after running for 338 yards and five scores on 11 carries last week?
Vann is up to 1,283 rushing yards this season on 9.3 yards per carry with 29 total touchdowns. Wolves fans have limited chances remaining to see the impact senior one more time.
Rensselaer Central (7-2) at Wheeler (4-5)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What to know: Wheeler has a handful here with Rensselaer, which ranks No. 7 in the state coaches poll. The Bombers are allowing 12.8 points per game and have a dominant running game led by Noah Bierma and Addison Wilmington, who have combined for nearly 1,800 rushing yards.
The Bearcats have lost their last two games but still have a strong run game of their own with quarterback Bryce Catherman and freshman tailback Trey Gibson. Rensselaer is 4-1 on the road and won't be fazed by the trip up I-65.