Class 6A Regional Championship
Warsaw (9-2) at No. 2 Merrillville (10-1)
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/regionsports (live video)
What to know: The Pirates used a stellar showing from their defense to knock off No. 5 Crown Point in the sectional championship and will need another strong performance against the Tigers.
Warsaw is averaging 34.5 points per game, and it's no secret how the team has done it. Junior running back Juan Jaramillio highlights a run-heavy offense for the Tigers and ran for 166 yards and one touchdown in their sectional championship win against Penn.
"The thing that really pops off on tape, especially up front when they're on offense, is how they fire off of the ball," Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. "They're not the biggest guys, but they're really explosive, really physical and they play really nasty. They do a really nice job, so our guys up front are going to be tested."
Class 5A Regional Championship
No. 1 Valparaiso (11-0) at Mishawaka (8-3)
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com, Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/regionsports (live video)
What to know: Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said the Vikings were “embarrassed” by the Cavemen in a 29-20 loss in Week 2 of last season, and they'll get their chance to turn it around. Mishawaka runs the triple option, but Valparaiso has one of the state's top defensive lines and shut out LaPorte's somewhat similar flexbone offense twice.
The Vikings, of course, run a typical offense with All-Duneland Athletic Conference performer CJ Opperman at quarterback and fellow all-league honorees Tommy Burbee, Antonio Osorio, Luke Patterson and Ben Scott. A victory gives Valparaiso a home semistate game for the second straight season — this time against Fort Wayne Dwenger or West Lafayette Harrison.
“This year, it's a redemption,” Marshall said. “The stakes are even higher, and I think our kids are even better than last year early on in the season.”
Class 4A Regional Championship
New Prairie (11-1) at No. 3 Hobart (10-2)
When: 7 p.m. Friday, www.rrsn.com (video), WRTW-FM (90.5), Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/regionsports (live video)
What to know: The Brickies' defense — which didn't give up a point in the sectional semifinals or sectional championship — will have their hands full against the Cougars. New Prairie has dominated on the ground this season with a staggering 4,309 rushing yards and 63 touchdowns.
Quarterback Chase Ketterer, who has thrown nine touchdown passes, does most of his work with his legs. The senior has totaled a team-high 2,335 rushing yards and team-high 33 scores, while senior running back Chris Mays has recorded 1,371 yards and 23 touchdowns.
"We keep preaching to them, 'If we don't have our best game and our best practices ahead of us, then we could be done on any Friday,'" Hobart coach Craig Osika said. "I try to tell them not to crumble under that pressure but know that's motivation to do what we need to do."
Class 2A Regional Championship
Lewis Cass (11-1) at No. 5 Andrean (9-3)
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday
What to know: The 59ers' are back at full strength for their matchup with the Kings, who are seeking their fifth regional title and first in 11 years.
Andrean wide receiver Nicky Flesher was out for eight weeks with a broken left collarbone but returned for the postseason and has proven once again that he's one of the top playmakers in the Region. The junior has totaled 230 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns over the past two weeks, and junior running back Ryan Walsh continues to be a catalyst with 156.8 rushing yards per game.
"I think this season has been defined by a lot of progress, development and learning," 59ers coach Chris Skinner said. "In retrospect, looking at our three losses — Merrillville, New Prairie and Hobart — all three of them are playing in a regional championship. Clearly, those were good teams that we lost to and our younger guys have been able to learn from it."