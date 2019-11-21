Class 6A semistate
Merrillville (11-1) at Carmel (9-3)
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday
What to know: The Pirates have an opportunity to advance to their first state championship since 1976 but will have their work cut for them against the Greyhounds, who lost in the Class 6A state championship last season.
As Carmel eyes a chance at redemption, they’ll rely on running back Dylan Downing. The senior recorded nine carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns last week and has four 100-yard games and 11 touchdowns this season.
Merrillville will try to build on senior quarterback Peter Rodriguez’s strong performance, which included 18 carries for a career-high 165 rushing yards and career-high four touchdowns in the regional.
“We’re fortunate here at Merrillville that we’ve got some solid football tradition,” Pirates coach Brad Seiss said. “But to be able to play in the semistate and know you’re one game away from reaching Lucas Oil Stadium, it’s special. We told the kids that they’ve gotta be excited for the opportunity they have.”
Class 5A semistate
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (11-1) at Valparaiso (12-0)
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
What to know: Valparaiso gets another shot at a home semistate win after falling 14-10 to Carmel at home in the Class 6A playoffs last season. This time, the Vikings feature a more well-rounded team with more FBS talent on both sides of the ball.
Dwenger features a diverse offensive attack. The Saints don't have one main tailback, but they've rushed for just under 200 yards per game. Quarterback Brenden Lytle has passed for 1,840 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Coach Bill Marshall says the Vikings are ready.
"They've had a great mindset all week," Marshall said. "The biggest thing for us is to focus on our strengths and to continue to keep pressing our kids and keep pushing the envelope per se, because the more we push, it seems like the more that they're exceeding what even they thought they could do."
Class 4A semistate
Hobart (11-2) at East Noble (13-0)
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, www.rrsn.com (video), WRTW-FM (90.5), Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/regionsports (live video)
What to know: The Brickies have dominated their opponents on the way to their Class 4A semistate matchup with the Knights. After beating Morton 42-21 in the sectional opener, Hobart has only given up seven points over the past three weeks.
Undefeated East Noble will certainly be a challenge, though. The Knights are averaging 36.7 points per game, and senior quarterback Bailey Parker has proven to be one of the top quarterbacks in the state. He has racked up 2,730 passing yards and 39 touchdowns, while throwing just six interceptions.
The Brickies’ offense is almost the complete opposite, as Hobart has excelled on the ground with 2,652 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns. Senior running back DJ Lipke highlights the team’s strong backfield with 1,508 rushing yards and 27 scores.
“They’re all about playing for the city, and they’re all about playing for themselves,” Brickies coach Craig Osika said. “The buzz around Hobart right now, it’s pretty neat to have experienced it as a player back in the day and now letting our kids have that same experience that I was able to have in high school.
“For me, it’s more special as a coach than as a player.”
Class 2A semistate
Andrean (10-3) at Eastbrook (11-2)
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday
What to know: The 59ers are seeking their seventh semistate title with a victory over the Eagles.
Andrean’s offense has been impressive so far in the postseason, averaging 37 points through four games, and shows no signs of slowing down. Junior running back Ryan Walsh has been a bell cow all year for the 59ers and had another standout showing last week with a career-high 29 carries for 251 yards and three scores.
Eastbrook also has a run-heavy offense with three players scoring at least 10 rushing touchdowns. Senior fullback Wyatt Stephson is the team's leading rusher and had 23 carries for 96 yards and two scores last week.
“On defense, we’ll need to be very disciplined,” Andrean coach Chris Skinner said. “Their option offense is difficult to stop, and it’s an offense that we’re not that familiar with. In order for us to have success defensively, we have to play responsibility football. All 11 guys need to be locked in for four quarters."