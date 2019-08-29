No. 6 Highland (1-0) at No. 5 Crown Point (0-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday, www.USA-365.com, www.Indiana-Sports.com
What to know: Highland heads to Crown Point looking for another upset victory. The Trojans pulled put a one-point win over Morton to kick of their season, while the Bulldogs look to bounce back from a close loss to Lowell. Highland's defense will have its hands full with Crown Point quarterback Will Pettit, who threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns last week.
No. 10 Hobart (0-1) at No. 3 Merrillville (1-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday, WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com, regionsports.com, Facebook.com/regionsports (live video), WRTW-FM (90.5)
What to know: Just after Merrillville's lopsided victory over Andrean, coach Brad Seiss gathered his players on the field and told them about how fierce the Pirates' rivalry with Hobart once was. Although the Brickies dropped their season-opener, he expects them to come out with a vengeance against Merrillville in their first match-up since 2002.
No. 4 Lowell (1-0) at Portage (0-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday, regionsports.com, facebook.com/regionsports, rrsn.com
What to know: Portage took a tough loss at Mishawaka, but the offense showed why it could be one of the Region's best with 27 points. The Indians will face a tough test, however, as Lowell shut down Crown Point's run game last week. Portage's young defense must be ready for Lowell's Cameron Stojancevich, who defied the Red Devils' typically run-heavy style to throw for 175 yards and three touchdowns against CP.
Munster (0-1) at No. 7 Chesterton (1-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What to know: Chesterton stunned Hobart with a 15-0 fourth quarter and may have found its quarterback in sophomore Chris Mullen. Munster allowed Lake Central's Mateo Cedano to throw for 210 yards and two scores, while Mullen lit up Hobart for 294 yards and three touchdowns. The Trojans appear to feature a much more potent offense than last season's that scored 31 on Munster.
No. 1 Valparaiso (1-0) at Griffith (0-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What to know: Griffith coach Adam Musielak admitted that his team has a tough schedule early on, and after a 60-7 loss to Michigan City, it doesn't get any easier. Following a tough outing against the Wolves, the Panthers will try to find some offensive rhythm against a Valparaiso defense that limited Penn to just 2.3 yards per carry last week.
Warsaw (1-0) at No. 2 Michigan City (1-0)
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday
What to know: Michigan City hosts a Warsaw program that's consistently over .500 and rolled past Huntington North last week. Juan Jaramillo ran for over 200 yards last week, while the Wolves held Griffith to 56 yards total and forced seven turnovers. City also features a dangerous return game led by Kaydarious Jones.