GARY - It has been a life-changing week for Lonnie Johnson Jr.
The West Side graduate proposed to his girlfriend, Selena Maricella, on Saturday, and Friday he was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft with the 54th pick by the Houston Texans.
Johnson, who watched the NFL draft in the drama room at his alma mater, joked with his family about which team would take him. His mother, Nora Johnson, predicted he would be taken by the Oakland Raiders. And his younger brother, Darion Johnson, guessed that his career would begin with the Seattle Seahawks.
Both were incorrect, but it didn’t matter to them or Lonnie Johnson as he put on a Houston Texans hat and celebrated with his loved ones.
