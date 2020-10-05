West Side runs its way to first conference victory

When asked whether he prefers to run in between the tackles or get out on the perimeter, Jordan said he likes the latter.

"I like to try and make people miss," said Jordan, who also recorded a 65-yard punt return.

Jordan added a 27-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to put the Cougars up 22-0 at that point.

Speaking of making people miss, Cougars sophomore running back Camajay Terrell also had a big night, running for 197 yards on 27 carries.

He had basically the same answer as Jordan when it comes to his preferred running style.

"I like to use my speed and try to get outside," said Terrell, who rushed for 134 yards in the second half alone.

However, the largest member of the dominant rushing trio, Donald Robinson, said he loves getting in there and hitting someone.

"I get in there and I love it. I wanna hit someone," said the 6-foot, 180-pound junior.

Robinson sandwiched two red zone rushing scores from one and two yards out, respectively, in between Jordan's 27-yarder.