West Side runs its way to first conference victory

EAST CHICAGO — One reason why NFL Hall-of-Fame quarterback Peyton Manning was able to achieve so much success was because he was animated at the line while making his pre-snap reads.
West Side junior quarterback Payton Jordan has adopted that technique, albeit in a different way.
Right before the ball is snapped to him by the center, he flaps his arms up and down in a bird-like motion and claps, among other things, in an effort to throw off the defense or make the opposition jump offside.
"That idea goes to coach," said Jordan, who finished with 141 rushing yards and two touchdowns Friday night.
The technique may have been taught to Jordan, but it's what can't be taught that led West Side to a 36-6 Great Lakes Athletic Conference win over East Chicago Central on Friday night.
West Side beat EC Central for just the third time in the all-time series, with the Cardinals defeating the Cougars 17 times since 1986.
Jordan and Co. couldn't be brought down the majority of the night, as the visiting Cougars (2-4, 1-0 GLAC) eluded tackler after tackler on their way to 345 team rushing yards.
Jordan rushed for 58 yards on the opening possession for the Cougars as a part of a seven-play, 71-yard drive that ate up 5:36, which was capped off by his 10-yard TD run.
When asked whether he prefers to run in between the tackles or get out on the perimeter, Jordan said he likes the latter.
"I like to try and make people miss," said Jordan, who also recorded a 65-yard punt return.
Jordan added a 27-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to put the Cougars up 22-0 at that point.
Speaking of making people miss, Cougars sophomore running back Camajay Terrell also had a big night, running for 197 yards on 27 carries.
He had basically the same answer as Jordan when it comes to his preferred running style.
"I like to use my speed and try to get outside," said Terrell, who rushed for 134 yards in the second half alone.
However, the largest member of the dominant rushing trio, Donald Robinson, said he loves getting in there and hitting someone.
"I get in there and I love it. I wanna hit someone," said the 6-foot, 180-pound junior.
Robinson sandwiched two red zone rushing scores from one and two yards out, respectively, in between Jordan's 27-yarder.
The last scoring play was the biggest indicator that it was simply West Side's night, as Terrell was stuffed by the host Cardinals (0-4, 0-1) at their 6 yard line, but Terrell flung the ball back to backup QB Dontae Pope, who scrambled and lobbed a pass up to a wide open senior wide receiver Andre Johnson for the score.
"The idea behind the offense is multiple simplicity, which is something I learned from (Homewood-Flossmoor coach Craig Buzea) 'Buz' at HF," West Side Eric Schreiber Jr. said. "We were able to use more receivers and try to spread the ball out as much as we can."
East Chicago Central freshman running back Kanye Watkins finished with 48 all-purpose yards while quarterback Manny Montalvo passed for 53 yards in the loss.
Friday Night Football Recap: Catch up on all of last night's excitement here!
Friday Night Football Recap: Catch up on all of last night's excitement here!
Calling all Region prep football fanatics! Catch up on all the need to know football Friday excitement, final scores and more here.
“I think things have been a little too easy the first half of the season. It was good to have someone fight back and take it to us.”
Riley Johnston had 459 yards of total offense and five touchdowns as Hobart won in the Northwest Crossroads Conference.
“Going into the locker room at halftime, we knew we needed to make some plays,” Flemings said. “We just started hyping each other up. We knew that we could do better in the second half.”
Merrillville visits Bishop Chatard in Indianapolis.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!