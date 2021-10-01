West Side, TF South and Michigan City roll to wins

West Side coach Eric Schreiber Jr. said his team is focused on maintaining its momentum after back-to-back wins over EC Central for the first time in school history.

“It’s just about consistency with our kids,” Schreiber said. “It’s discipline, doing the same things every day and focusing on what we can work on to get better. We learned how to win a little bit early on in the season, but it’s just being consistent.”

West Side (4-2, 1-1 Great Lakes Athletic Conference) is set to travel to Hammond Central next Friday, while East Chicago Central (1-4, 0-1) is set to host Bishop Noll.

TF South 33, Oak Forest 18: Jacob Urdiales passed for 223 yards and three touchdowns as TF South (5-1, 3-0 South Suburban Blue) won its fifth straight and became playoff eligible for the fifth straight season.

Ernest Temple caught a 79-yard TD pass from a Urdiales and ran 20 times for 140 yards and a TD.

Urdiales also had a touchdown run for South, which travels to TF North for the annual District 215 rivalry game next weekend.