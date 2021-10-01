West Side, TF South and Michigan City roll to wins

West Side had a field day on Friday night, in a 54-8 win at EC Central.
After EC Central advanced to the West Side 7-yard line on the opening possession and was stopped on fourth-and-goal, the Cougars darted out in front on a 35-yard touchdown run for Donald Robinson at the 4:35 mark of the first quarter.
An 85-yard touchdown run for Camajay Griffin-Terrell and a 37-yard pass from Dontae Pope to Payton Jordan put West Side up 22-0 late in the opening quarter.
The Cougars used a double handoff from Griffin-Terrell to Robinson, who scored from 4 yards out with 7:01 left in the opening half.
Jordan and Griffin-Terrell made 14- and 40-yard touchdown catches, respectively, later in the quarter, and West Side took a 46-0 lead into the halftime break.
Griffin-Terrell had the highlight of the second half, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown.
EC Central’s Yamauree Wallace got the Cardinals on the board with a 29-yard scoring run with 6:02 left in the game.
West Side coach Eric Schreiber Jr. said his team is focused on maintaining its momentum after back-to-back wins over EC Central for the first time in school history.
“It’s just about consistency with our kids,” Schreiber said. “It’s discipline, doing the same things every day and focusing on what we can work on to get better. We learned how to win a little bit early on in the season, but it’s just being consistent.”
West Side (4-2, 1-1 Great Lakes Athletic Conference) is set to travel to Hammond Central next Friday, while East Chicago Central (1-4, 0-1) is set to host Bishop Noll.
TF South 33, Oak Forest 18: Jacob Urdiales passed for 223 yards and three touchdowns as TF South (5-1, 3-0 South Suburban Blue) won its fifth straight and became playoff eligible for the fifth straight season.
Ernest Temple caught a 79-yard TD pass from a Urdiales and ran 20 times for 140 yards and a TD.
Urdiales also had a touchdown run for South, which travels to TF North for the annual District 215 rivalry game next weekend.
Michigan City 43, Portage 29: Omarion Hatch scored on an 11-yard swing pass from Tyler Bush to tie the game in the first quarter, which was followed by a safety to give the Wolves the lead for good.A defensive touchdown by Kennon Tucker Jr. and 3-yard Giovani Laurent run padded the lead to 26-7 by half.
Portage rallied late, including an 85-yard touchdown run by Devan Howard.
Extra points: Hammond Central faked a field goal for Demetrius Jones to find Jordan Woods for a 22-yard touchdown pass in a 44-14 loss at Lafayette Harrison. The Wolves were scheduled to play Morton this week. ... TF North's game with Hillcrest was canceled. ... Gannan Howes had three touchdown catches for Hanover Central's first three scores in a 69-6 Wildcats win at Whiting.
Highlights compiled by Mike Clark, Gavin Good and staff. Have a highlight? Email us at MUNSports@lee.net.
