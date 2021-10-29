'We've got to get it': Merrillville challenged by Crown Point in sectional opener

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville hasn’t been challenged much this year. The Pirates came into Friday’s sectional game against Crown Point averaging a 31-point win. The first string usually spends most of the second half on the sideline.
The Bulldogs had the momentum late, though, getting a goal-line stop and then scoring with less than 10 minutes left to cut the Merrillville lead to only 10. The Pirates needed to do something they haven’t had to do all season: Put the game away late.
“Every team wants to win in the playoffs,” senior running back Lavarion Logan said. “We told each other ‘We’ve got to get it. It’s crunch time. We got to go all out.’”
The Pirates ate up almost seven minutes on a possession in the fourth quarter, putting away a game that looked like it might get interesting. Logan, who committed to South Dakota State this week, scored a 2-yard touchdown and Merrillville came away with a 29-13 victory.
“When they got within 10, we needed to get a drive. We pounded the ball and punched it in on third down,” coach Brad Seiss said. “You’ve got to win ugly sometimes. We did that tonight and I’m really proud of our kids for that.”
Merrillville (10-0) bulldozed the Crown Point defense early. On the first drive, it ran the ball 12 times for 73 yards. Logan had 11 of those carries, including the 8-yard touchdown.
He finished with 268 yards and three scores on 40 carries. The Pirates only threw the ball eight times.
“We’ve got good receivers. It’s not like we can’t pass the ball but we needed to run it with our great offensive line and they did a great job,” Logan said.
Crown Point (5-5) got its biggest play of the first half on the next drive when Elijah Tiawhan broke a 42-yard run. But Pirates defensive back Phillip Roche took the ball from him at the end of the run.
A few plays later, Logan took it into the end zone from 17 yards. By the end of the first quarter, the Pirates would block a punt and Justin Marshall would score on a 39-yard sweep.
Merrillville took that 21-0 lead into halftime.
Crown Point grabbed the momentum in the early third quarter, opening the second half with an 85-yard drive that culminated in a 5-yard Tiawhan touchdown. Raymond Santiago recovered an onside kick on the subsequent kickoff for the Bulldogs.
Crown Point couldn’t capitalize, though. It turned the ball over on downs near midfield.
Later in the quarter, the Bulldogs defense made a goal line stand and forced a Merrillville turnover on downs. Crown Point then went for it on fourth down with nine yards to go from its 4-yard line and Rondell Latiker sacked JJ Johnson in the end zone for two points.
The Bulldogs recovered a second onside kick after the safety, moved down the field and scored on an Tiawhan 4-yard run. The conversion pass failed, but Crown Point cut the lead to 10 points.
That’s when Merrillville started the drive that drove the final nail into the game’s coffin. The Pirate will play Lafayette Jefferson in the next round.
“They go fast. Coach (Pat) Shanley’s done a great job there,” Seiss said. “We’ll learn from this and get focused on (Jefferson) tomorrow.”