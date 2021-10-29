'We've got to get it': Merrillville challenged by Crown Point in sectional opener

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville hasn’t been challenged much this year. The Pirates came into Friday’s sectional game against Crown Point averaging a 31-point win. The first string usually spends most of the second half on the sideline.

The Bulldogs had the momentum late, though, getting a goal-line stop and then scoring with less than 10 minutes left to cut the Merrillville lead to only 10. The Pirates needed to do something they haven’t had to do all season: Put the game away late.

“Every team wants to win in the playoffs,” senior running back Lavarion Logan said. “We told each other ‘We’ve got to get it. It’s crunch time. We got to go all out.’”

The Pirates ate up almost seven minutes on a possession in the fourth quarter, putting away a game that looked like it might get interesting. Logan, who committed to South Dakota State this week, scored a 2-yard touchdown and Merrillville came away with a 29-13 victory.