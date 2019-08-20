MERRILLVILLE — No one on Merrillville’s football team has the luxury of relaxing or thinking their position is secure, and that includes quarterback Aahric Whitehead.
The Times No. 3 Pirates are one of the most loaded teams in the Region, and before the 2019 season gets underway, Whitehead said the competition has already started. As he enters his senior year at the top of the team’s depth chart, he feels that his teammates, senior Peter Rodriguez and sophomore Angel Nelson, have pushed him to a higher level.
Last season, Whitehead led Merrillville with 1,691 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, while Rodriguez showed off his legs with 492 rushing yards and two scores. Nelson is still fairly young and is the team's third-string quarterback, but after Whitehead and Rodriguez graduate, he could be the Pirates’ quarterback of the future.
“Every practice we have to battle for a position,” Whitehead said. “Every practice there’s somebody that can take your spot or come in and just take over, offensively and defensively. We have a good depth chart, so I think we can be elite. We have a good running game, good passing game and a lot of people returning.”
The Pirates return six starters on offense, including junior wide receiver Armani Glass and senior wide receiver Jeremiah Howard. Glass recorded 41 receptions for 703 yards and nine touchdowns last year, and Howard totaled 38 receptions for 598 yards and six scores.
In the spring, both wide receivers were state qualifiers in the 400-meter relay and guided Merrillville to a 10th place finish at the state meet in Bloomington. Whitehead thinks their speed on the outside will cause fits for opposing defenses, but he also acknowledged that a lot of the team’s success through the air will be determined by what it can do on the ground.
Senior running back Darius Schultz spearheaded a Pirates rushing attack that averaged 171 yards per game last season. Although he only rushed for 340 yards during his junior campaign, he still notched a team-high 11 rushing touchdowns. Coach Brad Seiss expects a big season from Schultz as he wraps up his prep career and anticipates that fellow senior running back Damian Dixon — who has fully recovered from an ACL tear in 2017 — will be a key contributor as well.
“He actually had a couple of complications after his surgery where they had to go back in and clean some stuff up,” said Siess, who is entering his fifth season with the program. “His recovery took a little longer than he would have liked and really anybody would have liked, and he struggled last year with having confidence (in his knee).”
Dixon admitted that his lengthy rehab was frustrating and disheartening, especially since he earned a starting role in the backfield as a sophomore. After he underwent surgery on his right knee to repair the ligament, the senior said he did everything he could to regain his explosiveness and come back as a better player.
Regardless of if he regains his starting spot in his final season, Dixon said he’s just grateful to be able to end his high school career on his own terms.
“It was really hard for me to sit out my junior year,” said Dixon, who was injured in a Week Two loss to Penn in 2017. “Watching everybody play and have fun on the field is really what motivated me to get back and get my leg stronger. After all of the training, all of the hard work, all of the pain and all of the therapy, I really feel like I’m back.”
Merrillville will host No. 5 Andrean in the “Battle of Broadway” on Friday, and Dixon hopes the Pirates can kick off their season with a victory over one of their biggest rivals.
“We haven’t beat Andrean two years in row in a very long time,” Dixon said. “We’ve seen them and scouted all of their players, so we’re really trying to bring it to them.”