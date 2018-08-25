WHITING — Kids aren’t all that eager to try and tackle Tom Davenport.
Just ask him yourself.
“Guys don’t want anything to do with me,” Whiting’s senior running back said following Friday’s 30-6 win against Griffith. “Who wants to try and tackle 6-(foot)-1, 235 pounds? Not many people want to do that.”
Griffith certainly didn’t look like it in Week 2.
“Even linebackers don’t want to hit me. It showed today,” Davenport said. “They don’t want anything by the third quarter.”
Whiting head coach Jeff Cain plans to wear opponents down at the line of scrimmage. A player like Davenport helps that cause.
His Oilers (2-0) ran the ball 18 consecutive times against the Panthers (0-2) and owned a 13-0 lead by the time Cain called for a pass early in the second quarter.
Davenport formed the backbone of the game plan with 15 carries for 99 yards in less than three-quarters’ worth of work. He took a five yard rush up the gut during Whiting’s opening drive to put the first touchdown on the board and later busted out on a 36-yard screen pass to score. He finished with 144 all-purpose yards.
“We’re going to give him the ball however we can, and he knows what to do with it when he caries it,” Cain said. “He’s a big kid and makes everyone else better. We’ve got three or four kids that complement him well, but he’s the truck that goes down the middle so our Mercedes can go on the outside.”
That’s where players like junior quarterback Steven Connelly come in. Connelly completed both passes to Davenport and joins seniors Nino Barbosa, Christian Carroll and Joel Torres in the backfield. They switch off getting their numbers called depending on the situation.
Each rusher runs with a slightly different style, Connelly said, and that makes Whiting tough to predict.
Unless Davenport gets the ball. He’s running toward contact one way or another.
“He’s a tank,” Connelly said. “We all make each other better, but he motivates us all. He just works hard, and it’s motivating where everyone follows in his lead.”
Davenport started playing football at the Pop Warner level in first grade and has leaned on his dad — Oilers offensive coordinator Chris Davenport — through it all. The elder Davenport was a competitive player in his own day and also graduated from Whiting.
Although he’s been labeled a bruiser since bursting onto the scene as a freshman, Davenport said he spent time over the offseason trying to improve his speed. He stretches more now than ever and said he’s as complete a player as he’s been at this point in his career.
So try and tackle him. Davenport dares you.
“This is a great team, and I don’t like letting my teammates down,” Davenport said. “Our coaches say to try and break at least one tackle.
“I’m going to break two.”