VALPARAISO — When Valparaiso lined up against LaPorte on Sept. 6 and looked down the line of scrimmage at Luke Patterson, what he saw surprised him.
The Slicers had two men on Valpo's senior wide receiver — bracket coverage with a cornerback pressing up and a safety about 10 yards back.
“I had never seen that before,” Vikings quarterback CJ Opperman said. "I knew (Patterson) was good, but other teams are starting to notice now.”
Last season, Valparaiso earned yards with a tough run game and occasional moments of brilliance from wide receiver-tailback combo Jesse Harper. Now, the Vikings have a true No. 1 receiver, multiple complementary threats and an improved quarterback in Opperman.
Patterson has caught 36 balls for 555 yards and six touchdowns, while fellow senior Antonio Osorio has added 350 yards and two scores in the same role Harper had. Junior Blake Worthington is up to 169 yards and two touchdowns as a reliable third option.
As the Vikings prepare for their Class 5A semistate game against Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger on Friday, they know they're more prepared this year.
Opperman won a highly competitive competition with Colin Kwiatkowski in the summer and has kept progressing. The senior completed just 5-of-19 passes for 66 yards against Carmel in a 6A semistate loss last year, but he's having a rock-solid season with 13 passing touchdowns and a 61% completion rate — about 16 percentage points higher than 2018.
“He's commanding it,” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said, “from telling guys what routes he wants them to run, being able to understand coverages, being able to check it down, which was one of his big things last year he had a hard time doing.”
Over the offseason, Valparaiso's offense got to work knowing that it would need to find more balance this year than last. Patterson said the receivers spent 90-minute sessions running routes for Opperman to build chemistry. When it snowed, they kept at it indoors in the gym.
Marshall said Patterson is among the team's hardest workers. When Opperman went on a family vacation to Canada in August, he brought a football with him to pitch around. Osorio mostly ran end-arounds last year and Worthington played junior varsity, so they did all they could to be ready for a team with state aspirations.
“In the offseason, they'd ask me when I'm going with CJ to work out,” Patterson said. “I don't have to force them to do it. They're willing to grind all the time, and that's what I love from them.”
Everyone's work is showing. Valparaiso trailed Merrillville by 18 points on Oct. 4 and didn't have its typically tough ground game going. Marshall put the ball in Opperman's hands, and he led the Vikings back for a 29-28 win.
The offense might not have been capable of that against a top opponent last year. If the Vikings find themselves in another two-minute drill with a trip to Indy on the line, they'll have a new layer of belief.
“I think that was a huge confidence builder both for him and our offense in general,” Marshall said. “Knowing that if we do get behind the chains or even behind in the game, we can throw our way out of it versus having to go ahead with the ground-and-pound mentality which was more last year than anything else.”