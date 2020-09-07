With track canceled, Chesterton's Colby Bullock spends football offseason in weight room

“Colby is an all-around guy,” Peterson said. “He’s one of our key performers each week and does so much for us. We certainly want to get the ball in his hands as much as possible.”

Bullock played about 15-20 snaps per game as a sophomore behind a foursome of senior receivers who ate up the bulk of the snaps on the outside but managed to stay occupied by playing another two or three quarters of JV each weekend in addition to his varsity duties.

On Fridays, Bullock saw where he needed to go.

On Saturdays, he worked on getting there.

“That experience was just invaluable for him,” Peterson said.

Bullock spent the winter warming up for a track season in hopes of building on a freshman year where he helped get the Trojan 4x100 relay down to state but had those plans derailed when spring sports were canceled as a result of the pandemic.

Not having a track season sent Bullock to the weight room. He’s now able to get five reps of 225 pounds in on the bench press and said his strength has made a significant difference on the football field without hurting him as a runner.