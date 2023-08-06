Looking at the top returning rushers in Region football

In the era of high-flying passing attacks, the running game still reigns supreme in the Region.
The top-10 rushers at the end of the 2022 season didn't just experience personal success, it translated into success for their teams as well. Teams with a top-10 rusher went a combined 75-39 for a .658 winning percentage and accounted for six conference championships.
With the 2023 season just around the corner, it's as good a time as any to see who the top returning rushers are this year. Only two players from last season's top 10 return, so there will be plenty of opportunity to claim Region supremacy on the ground in 2023.
Xavier Williams, Sr., Lake Central
Stats: 223 carries, 1,451 yards (6.5 yards per carry), 13 touchdowns
It's no surprise that the area's top recruit from the class of 2024 also comes in atop the list of returning rushers. Williams, a Iowa commit, topped the 200-yard threshold on three occasions last season.
Tyler Lofton, Jr., Marian Catholic
Stats: 146 carries, 1,319 yards (9.0 yards per carry), 17 touchdowns
The former lineman proved tough to stop in 2022. Lofton scored five touchdowns against Leo in Week 3.
Travis Davis II, Sr., Valparaiso
Stats: 175 carries, 1,047 yards (6.0 yards per carry), 11 touchdowns
That fact that Davis ranks this high is a testament to the Vikings running back's will. A broken fibula in Week 5 should've ended his season. Instead, Davis was back in time to lead Valparaiso on its miraculous state title run.
Justin Clark, Sr., Valparaiso
Stats: 183 carries, 995 yards (5.4 yards per carry), 11 touchdowns
Clark slots in at No. 4 on this list as well as carrying the distinction of the quarterback with the most rushing yards returning to Region football fields this fall.
Anthony Ponce, Sr., Calumet
Stats: 158 carries, 904 yards (5.7 yards per carry), 11 touchdowns
Calumet's improbable 9-2 season in 2022 owed a lot to the performance of Ponce out of the backfield.
Ayden Silver, Jr., River Forest
Stats: 72 carries, 865 yards (12.0 yards per carry), 14 touchdowns
Silver is the second quarterback to grace this list and that shouldn't come as a shock. There wasn't much Silver didn't do for the Ingots last season, playing quarterback, safety and return man.
Daniel Asgedom, Sr., Munster
Stats: 169 carries, 828 yards (4.9 yards per carry), eight touchdowns
Who says the fullback is a dying breed? The Mustangs fullback ran for 828 yards in 2022 and is looking for more in 2023.
Thomas Burda, Jr., Valparaiso
Stats: 156 carries, 815 yards (5.2 yards per carry), 11 touchdowns
Burda marks the third Viking player so far. Duneland Athletic Conference opponents won't be looking forward to facing the defending state champs and its top-three returning rushers.
Marco Castro, Jr., Kankakee Valley
Stats: 165 carries, 809 yards (4.9 yards per carry), 11 touchdowns
After a five-carry, 91-yard performance in Week 5, Castro became the Kougars bell cow back. He topped 120 yards in four of Kankakee Valley's final five games.
Owen Thiele, Sr., Lowell
Stats: 174 carries, 748 yards (4.2 yards per carry), five touchdowns
Thiele and the since-graduated Riley Bank made for one of the toughest 1-2 punches in the Region last season. Never was that more evident than Thiele's 104-yard performance to close the regular season against Andrean and earn a split of the Northwest Crossroads Conference title.
|Name
|Carries
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Yards per carry
|Xavier Williams
|223
|1,451
|13
|6.5
|Tyler Lofton
|146
|1,319
|17
|9.0
|Travis Davis II
|175
|1,047
|11
|6.0
|Justin Clark
|183
|995
|11
|5.4
|Anthony Ponce
|158
|904
|11
|5.7
|Ayden Silver
|72
|865
|14
|12.0
|Daniel Asgedom
|169
|828
|8
|4.9
|Thomas Burda
|156
|815
|11
|5.2
Marco Castro
|156
|761
|11
|4.9
|Owen Thiele
|174
|748
|5
|4.2