Looking at the top returning rushers in Region football

In the era of high-flying passing attacks, the running game still reigns supreme in the Region.

The top-10 rushers at the end of the 2022 season didn't just experience personal success, it translated into success for their teams as well. Teams with a top-10 rusher went a combined 75-39 for a .658 winning percentage and accounted for six conference championships.

With the 2023 season just around the corner, it's as good a time as any to see who the top returning rushers are this year. Only two players from last season's top 10 return, so there will be plenty of opportunity to claim Region supremacy on the ground in 2023.

Xavier Williams, Sr., Lake Central

Stats: 223 carries, 1,451 yards (6.5 yards per carry), 13 touchdowns

It's no surprise that the area's top recruit from the class of 2024 also comes in atop the list of returning rushers. Williams, a Iowa commit, topped the 200-yard threshold on three occasions last season.

Tyler Lofton, Jr., Marian Catholic

Stats: 146 carries, 1,319 yards (9.0 yards per carry), 17 touchdowns

The former lineman proved tough to stop in 2022. Lofton scored five touchdowns against Leo in Week 3.

Travis Davis II, Sr., Valparaiso

Stats: 175 carries, 1,047 yards (6.0 yards per carry), 11 touchdowns

That fact that Davis ranks this high is a testament to the Vikings running back's will. A broken fibula in Week 5 should've ended his season. Instead, Davis was back in time to lead Valparaiso on its miraculous state title run.

Justin Clark, Sr., Valparaiso

Stats: 183 carries, 995 yards (5.4 yards per carry), 11 touchdowns

Clark slots in at No. 4 on this list as well as carrying the distinction of the quarterback with the most rushing yards returning to Region football fields this fall.

Anthony Ponce, Sr., Calumet

Stats: 158 carries, 904 yards (5.7 yards per carry), 11 touchdowns

Calumet's improbable 9-2 season in 2022 owed a lot to the performance of Ponce out of the backfield.

Ayden Silver, Jr., River Forest

Stats: 72 carries, 865 yards (12.0 yards per carry), 14 touchdowns

Silver is the second quarterback to grace this list and that shouldn't come as a shock. There wasn't much Silver didn't do for the Ingots last season, playing quarterback, safety and return man.

Daniel Asgedom, Sr., Munster

Stats: 169 carries, 828 yards (4.9 yards per carry), eight touchdowns

Who says the fullback is a dying breed? The Mustangs fullback ran for 828 yards in 2022 and is looking for more in 2023.

Thomas Burda, Jr., Valparaiso

Stats: 156 carries, 815 yards (5.2 yards per carry), 11 touchdowns

Burda marks the third Viking player so far. Duneland Athletic Conference opponents won't be looking forward to facing the defending state champs and its top-three returning rushers.

Marco Castro, Jr., Kankakee Valley

Stats: 165 carries, 809 yards (4.9 yards per carry), 11 touchdowns

After a five-carry, 91-yard performance in Week 5, Castro became the Kougars bell cow back. He topped 120 yards in four of Kankakee Valley's final five games.

Owen Thiele, Sr., Lowell

Stats: 174 carries, 748 yards (4.2 yards per carry), five touchdowns

Thiele and the since-graduated Riley Bank made for one of the toughest 1-2 punches in the Region last season. Never was that more evident than Thiele's 104-yard performance to close the regular season against Andrean and earn a split of the Northwest Crossroads Conference title.

Name Carries Yards Touchdowns Yards per carry Xavier Williams 223 1,451 13 6.5 Tyler Lofton 146 1,319 17 9.0 Travis Davis II 175 1,047 11 6.0 Justin Clark 183 995 11 5.4 Anthony Ponce 158 904 11 5.7 Ayden Silver 72 865 14 12.0 Daniel Asgedom 169 828 8 4.9 Thomas Burda 156 815 11 5.2 Marco Castro 156 761 11 4.9 Owen Thiele 174 748 5 4.2